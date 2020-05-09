Few Husker fans will forget Scott Frost’s introductory press conference. Among the highlights was his view on the state’s top football players leaving Nebraska and having success at other schools.
“There’s too many kids from this state right now playing at other schools, and we are going to do everything we can to make sure that those kids are here.”
Now, with some recent publicity on some top-level athletes announcing their intentions to leave the state and play elsewhere, it’s easy for some to castigate Frost for not backing up his bold comments.
But realize two things: The state has athletes who draw heavy national interest, which is a good thing. Secondly, if you look at the numbers, Frost and his staff have done a pretty solid job of keeping Nebraskans at home when compared to the previous three staffs.
In 2018 — Frost’s first recruiting class at NU — he had some late work to do to try and flip Bryson Williams (Lincoln Southeast) from Wisconsin. It almost worked, but the late start ultimately doomed the effort. Only two in-state players signed to power conference schools that cycle. Cam Jurgens (Beatrice) and Williams. Jurgens did land at NU after strong interest from the likes of LSU.
In 2019, Frost went 5-for-5 landing Nick Henrich and Chris Hickman from Omaha Burke; Garrett Snodgrass (York); Garrett Nelson (Scottsbluff); and Ethan Piper (Norfolk Catholic).
The 2020 in-state class saw three power conference players, and Nebraska signed one, losing out on Omaha Burke receiver Xavier Watts to Notre Dame but signing Bellevue West receiver Zavier Betts. That doesn’t count Lincoln Southeast product Isaac Gifford, who will be on scholarship in the fall after walking on this spring. NU did not offer Will Swanson (Papillion-La Vista) who signed with K-State.
For the 2021 class, to date NU has received one commitment (Teddy Prochazka, Elkhorn South) from the five in-state players it has offered. Two others, Avante Dickerson (Omaha Westside) and Keagan Johnson (Bellevue West) spurned NU for Minnesota and Iowa, respectively. The two others are Creighton Prep tight end AJ Rollins and Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg, who are yet to decide.
That leaves Frost with a 61% success rate with in-state players who have either committed to or signed with power conference schools out of high school. If you count Gifford, the number jumps to 65%.
Frost’s success rate with in-state players is similar to the previous three coaches at Nebraska. Except for one.
In Mike Riley’s three recruiting classes, he signed seven of 11 in-state power conference players for a 63% mark. Bo Pelini was 13-of-20 for 65%.
Some relationships may have been fumbled at Metro schools by previous staffs, but that has not been the case with Frost and his staff, according to the Metro coaches I talk to.
“I think they have increased their visibility and are building relationships,” said Omaha North coach Larry Martin.
North isn’t the only Metro school Frost and his staff have gotten used to visiting since Frost was named head coach Dec. 2, 2017. Omaha Westside, Omaha Burke, Elkhorn South, Creighton Prep and Bellevue West are used to seeing coaches in Husker red.
“Nebraska has done great by my kids,” Bellevue West coach Michael Huffman said. “Barrett Ruud comes ... every time he can.
“Frost has been to our school three times and stayed a long time all three times. I get two or three messages every week from Ruud or Sean Beckton.”
With today’s national prospect camps, recruiting services and easy access to player video, it’s probably a pipe dream that every Nebraska kid or Metro star will stay home for college. Nebraska kids are out there participating in all of it and performing well and catching the eyes of coaches. We see the same thing in basketball.
While Frost, Riley and Pelini have similar percentages — and all had, or in Frost’s case is on the verge of, prominent whiffs — the laggard is Bill Callahan. In Callahan’s four recruiting classes, he signed 46% (12 of 26) in-state players who signed with power conference schools.
“Things became a little more fragile then,” Martin said of the Callahan era. “We have had some kids go to other schools and have great success. We’ve seen kids in the Metro leave and have great college careers at other places. Easton Stick, RJ Urzendowski, Nick Deluca, Noah Fant are just a few names.”
Playing time and system matter, too. A lot goes into a kid picking a school.
“It’s going to take time,” Martin said. “But it’s about finding the right fit and opportunity to get on the field for most kids.”
And winning cures a lot of ills. Current high school seniors — the class of 2020 — have seen Nebraska go 22-27 during their high school years.
If Frost can change those numbers, his percentage of keeping kids at home will surely climb.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.