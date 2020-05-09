LINCOLN — After he’d made one of the biggest calls of his football career, Heinrich Haarberg walked into the room and Dad had got out Husker hats.
Rod Haarberg, a former Nebraska walk-on fullback, had collected them during his time playing for NU. Now, his son, a fast-rising quarterback prospect out of Kearney Catholic, was following in his footsteps by accepting a scholarship to the Huskers.
A whirlwind week — which started on Monday with coach Scott Frost’s scholarship offer by phone — ended with 6-foot-5, 185-pound Haarberg announcing his decision for NU, which now has its signal caller in the 2021 class and an important peer recruiter who can help Nebraska build its class over the summer.
Haarberg, who threw for 1,869 yards and 23 touchdowns last year for the Stars, had said in an interview Monday he planned to take visits in June before making a final decision. With the NCAA likely to vote May 13 that official visits are a no-go until June 30, Haarberg’s window to visit programs like Duke, Boston College and North Carolina State would be small. Nearby Nebraska, where Haarberg has been countless times, loomed large.
Frost and NU coaches were willing to let Haarberg take his time, which he appreciated.
“What I took away from that is they really wanted me and were willing to be patient,” Haarberg said. “That put a lot my trust and my family’s trust in them.”
A three-star prospect according to Rivals and 247 Sports, Haarberg still had multiple talks this week with Frost, offensive coordinator Matt Lubick and quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco to discuss their philosophy for developing quarterbacks. Lubick in particular impressed Haarberg by explaining the similarities between him and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, whom Frost recruited to the Ducks and Lubick coached for one season in Eugene. Herbert, one of Haarberg’s favorite players, was selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.
“He sees me developing that way, as a big strong athlete who can throw the ball,” Haarberg said. “Coach Verduzco can develop quarterbacks, and I was confident in them.”
Haarberg always pulled in more offers — from North Carolina State and Vanderbilt, among others — fielded calls from several programs. Clemson nearly offered a scholarship, but decided against it. From there, Haarberg had to weigh whether there was any school — that had shown interest — that could get him to change his mind from Nebraska.
“I played out the situation in my head and I couldn’t see anyone changing my mind,” Haarberg said.
So he called the Husker coaches Friday night with the news.
“Coach Frost was super excited and Coach Verduzco was kind of stunned,” Haarberg said. “He didn’t think I’d do it so early, but he was jumping up and down after I got on a Zoom call with him. He was pumped.”
He becomes the first in-state quarterback to commit to Nebraska — as a quarterback — since Allan Everidge committed to NU in 2003. Everidge eventually decommitted and signed with Kansas State. The last in-state quarterback to sign with Nebraska — as a quarterback — was Millard North’s Mike McLaughlin in the 2001 class.
Since then, a few have slipped away — notably Easton Stick, who won national titles at North Dakota State and was drafted into the NFL — as Nebraska relied on out-of-state talent, typically from talent-rich California, Texas and New Jersey — to play the position.
Haarberg’s combination of size and speed — plus the 80-yard arm — intrigued Nebraska enough that Frost didn’t need to see Haarberg throw at a Husker camp. The NCAA’s vote is likely to cancel many of those, too.
So it came to Friday night, the big decision, the call and the hats. Rod offered up the Orange Bowl hat from his playing days. Heinrich liked another, though.
“There’s a couple of them I’m going to have to snag,” Haarberg said. “There’s one he got as a freshman or sophomore, one with a team slogan: ‘Team NU.’ That one was really cool; I took a picture of it and sent it to Coach Frost.”
And although Haarberg doesn’t want to be “obsessive,” about it, he’s going to go to work as one of Nebraska’s top peer recruiters, too. Quarterbacks almost always serve in that role — Luke McCaffrey in 2019 and Logan Smothers in 2020 certainly did — and Haarberg, as a kid who knows the program well, has a small to-do list.
“There’s a couple guys that the staff has already told me they’d like me to reach out to,” Haarberg said. “I’ll do that. Couple guys who are close. And a couple guys who I’ve played with on different teams, and I’ll reach out to them and let ‘em know, hey, I’m going to be here, and come on down.”
