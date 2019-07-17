CHICAGO — If you aren’t already stoked for the upcoming Nebraska football season, consider this:
The Huskers are 6-1 at one Las Vegas location to make it to the college football playoffs in 2019.
They are also ranked as high as No. 8 in the country by one of the many preseason rankings that come out during the summer.
No. 8 and 6-1 to make the playoffs seems a tad bit optimistic for a team with a coaching staff in its second season, a sophomore quarterback and a team that was 94th in the country in total defense (433.5 ypg) last season.
So why all the optimism on a national scale? It can probably be laid mostly at the feet of head coach Scott Frost and sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez.
Frost and his staff turned Central Florida from an 0-12 team the year before they arrived to a 13-0 squad in the second year. To temper that just a bit, Central Florida wasn’t playing in the Big Ten. It was an impressive feat, but the quality of competition just doesn’t compare.
Still that kind of a turnaround rightfully garnered a fair amount of attention.
Martinez was impressive in his first season at Nebraska. He threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdowns while rushing for another 629 yards and eight scores.
But Martinez’s potential can’t be measured by just statistics. He was incredibly mature for a true freshman. He said all the right things and quickly developed into a leader on the team.
We will see that Thursday at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago. Frost has elected to bring Martinez with him along with senior linebacker Mohammed Barry and senior defensive lineman Khalil Davis.
It shows just how much confidence Frost has in Martinez that he’ll bring him in to face the cameras at this point in his career. Frost wants Martinez to be the leader of the team, and this is just another step in that direction.
Frost is the first coach up to the podium at noon on Thursday. He may not deliver a zinger like he did a year ago while standing in front of a throng of reporters outside the main interview room.
“We’ll see how the first year goes,” Frost said a year ago. “But people better get us now, because we’re going to keep getting better and better.”
And we saw that last season. We saw a miserable 0-6 start that included losses that could or should have been wins against Colorado (33-28), Troy (24-19) and that dramatic 31-24 overtime loss at Northwestern in a game the Huskers led by 10 points late in regulation.
Throw in losses later at Ohio State (36-31) and Iowa (31-28), and you have a 4-8 season that easily could have been 6-6, 7-5 or — if everything went perfectly — 8-4.
This year we just might see some of those close games turn into wins instead of losses. Just take a look at our “friends” from Iowa to see how this can go.
The Hawkeyes went 12-0 in the regular season in 2015. That included close wins over Pittsburgh (27-24). Wisconsin (10-6), Indiana (35-27), Minnesota (40-35) and Nebraska (28-20).
Iowa went 9-4 last year. That included close losses to Penn State (30-24), Purdue (38-36) and Northwestern (14-10). The other loss, 28-17 to Wisconsin, was one that got away late.
That shows the nature of college football. Unless you’re an Alabama or a Clemson, you will have numerous close games that will decide whether the season is a success or, in the eyes of some, a failure.
With road games at Michigan, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Ohio State and Iowa, 2018 was set up to be a daunting task for the Huskers. This year the schedule is much more favorable for Frost and crew.
The Huskers will get Ohio State, Northwestern, Wisconsin and Iowa at home. Road games at Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and Maryland are much more manageable than what Nebraska faced a year ago.
So let Big Ten Media Days begin. It’s a time when every team is unbeaten, every team is optimistic and every player will tell you how hard they’ve been working.
It’s the unofficial start of the college football season, but it will be six weeks before anybody loses a game.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.