Jim Harbaugh had some words of wisdom this week.
The Michigan coach said you can’t plant a potato one day and expect to eat potato salad the next. It takes time.
Well it looked like Nebraska coach Scott Frost at least harvested a couple of potatoes on Saturday.
The Huskers broke a four-game losing streak by dominating Maryland 54-7 on the road in College Park. It really wasn’t as close as the score might indicate.
Nebraska completely controlled this one for all 60 minutes. It was just what the doctor (Tom) would have ordered for an ailing football team.
No Wan’Dale Robinson. No Barret Pickering. No. Kanawai Noa.
No problem.
“It gives me even more enthusiasm for things to come,” Frost said. “You know that this team could have shut it down, turned it off, stopped caring, stopped playing hard, and they’re not doing that.
“So there’s a lot of guys in that locker room that care and wants it to be what everybody in Nebraska wants it to be. And I think it says a lot about the character of the guys on our team that they can still come out and at this point in the season play the way they played today,”
Frost has been saying that this thing would pop at some point. It popped Saturday, at least for one day.
“Honestly, I’ve seen it coming for a long time,” Frost said. “We just seem to get in games and when you get on a roll and you get some momentum and you get winning, it seems like it just keeps going that direction, and I think our guys need a few of these to have that confidence that these kind of things can happen.”
The statistics were thoroughly and completely in favor of the Huskers to the tune of 31 first downs to nine, 531 total yards to 206, 305 rushing yards to 148, one penalty for 10 yards compared to four penalties for 40 yards, one turnover to four and 39:58 to 20:02 time of possession.
It’s not a stretch to say this was the most complete game in Frost’s two years as coach, even though Maryland looked like a team that had already cashed it in.
And they did all this without those missing players and with two of their starts — running back Dedrick Mills and receiver JD Spielman — doubtful because of sickness.
Frost’s description of those two on BTN after the game was a bit graphic. Let’s just say It sounded ugly.
Mills looked good with 12 carries for 65 yards, most of those early before he gave way to freshman Rahmir Johnson. Spielman was spectacular with seven catches for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
“We want tough guys on our team,” Frost said. “Both those guys played through it and came out, did what they’re supposed to and had good games.”
Spielman’s first TD was a 25-yard pass from Adrian Martinez that was tipped by two Maryland players in the end zone before falling into Spielman’s hands for the score.
“We were overdue to get some breaks,” Frost said. “I know we got some tipped balls and some turnovers. Those things can happen when you’re on a roll.”
Freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey got his most extensive action playing at both receiver and quarterback. McCaffrey hit a pass on a reverse in the first half. He also had a catch for 12 yards.
He finished the day 3-for-5 passing for 32 yards and had 10 carries for 83 yards on the ground, including a 3-yard touchdown run for Nebraska’s final touchdown of the game.
“I’m disappointed in Luke,” Frost joked. “I think we only had one penalty tonight and it was him holding on the perimeter so we got a lot of work to do with him.”
Now the Huskers have a lot of work to get ready to face an 8-3 Iowa team whose three losses to Penn State, Michigan and Wisconsin have come by a total of 14 points.
“You know, we’re going to do everything we can to try to get ready for a really good team,” Frost said. “A win today gives us a chance.”
Yes, a chance to finish the regular season with a 6-6 record and qualify for a bowl game.
At Big Ten Media Days in Chicago way back in July, Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos was asked what would be a realistic win total for this season.
Moos said a six wins and a bowl game.
The Huskers have a chance to do just that, and maybe they’ll dig a few potatoes along the way.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.