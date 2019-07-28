Sometimes good things come from a tragedy.
That’s what happened for Jerry Murtaugh, a linebacker on the 1970 Nebraska national championship team who took the tragic death of Andra Franklin and turned it into the Nebraska Greats Foundation.
An emotional Murtaugh told his story Friday night at the Tom Dinsdale Automotive Nebraska Greats Foundation Golf Classic presented by First National Bank at Riverside Golf Club.
The day ended with a banquet featuring Husker Heisman winners Johnny Rodgers, Mike Rozier and Eric Crouch. Before an hour of storytelling from those three, Murtaugh talked about the origin of the Nebraska Greats Foundation.
It all began for Murtaugh about 15 years ago. He was at a Husker event he was putting on in Omaha on a cold, windy, December night when he saw a heavy-set younger man who was sweating profusely. He didn’t know who the man was, so he introduced himself.
“Hi, I’m Andra Franklin,” the man said.
Murtaugh was thrilled to meet the man who was a fullback at Nebraska from 1977 to 1980. But he soon found out Franklin was having a hard time.
Franklin told him he’d been sick, and he had hitchhiked from his home in Lincoln to Omaha.
“I said, ‘Andra, why would you do that?’” Murtaugh said. “He said, ‘Because I gave my word to a Husker.’”
Murtaugh was flabbergasted.
“Who would do that?” he said. “I wouldn’t have. Most people wouldn’t have done what he did.”
Murtaugh asked Franklin how he was getting home to Lincoln, and he said he would hitchhike back. Murtaugh said not a chance.
He gave Franklin a ride home, but didn’t follow up on his situation.
A couple of years later in 2006, Franklin died at the age of 47 of heart failure.
“And I wasn’t there to help him,” Murtaugh said. “That’s what happened. I’m not proud of that. Mom and Dad would have been really upset with me. I didn’t help this young man who did this for me.”
A few years later, Murtaugh heard about the struggles of former Husker quarterback Dave Humm who had multiple sclerosis. He was confined to a wheelchair, didn’t have any money and had to give up the care he needed.
“When I heard that, I looked up and said, ‘Andra, you’re giving me another shot at this, aren’t you?’” Murtaugh said.
The Nebraska Greats Foundation arose from those beginnings.
“Since then we’ve helped 22 or 23 former athletes from Dana College, York College, UNO, Hastings College, Peru State, schools like that,” Murtaugh said.
The foundation also helped Anthony Steels, a walk-on Husker wingback in the late 1970s who earned a scholarship and caught a touchdown pass from Rozier in the 1981 Orange Bowl. An accomplished vocalist, Steels sang the national anthem before that Orange Bowl game.
Steels died of cancer in 2017 at the age of 57.
There have been many more with happier endings. Former Husker fullback Willie Miller was on hand Friday to tell his story as well.
A trim-looking Miller, who played for Nebraska from 1997 to 2000, said he weighed 420 pounds just 2 ½ years ago. He was battling drug addiction and had no will to live.
The Nebraska Greats Foundation helped him get his life back together.
It helped former Husker basketball player Ade Dagunduro, and he was at Riverside Friday night to tell his story.
Dagunduro averaged 12.8 points for the 2008-09 Husker basketball team. He went on to play for Nigeria in the 2012 Olympics.
But then a knee injury put a halt to his basketball career.
That injury led to deep depression. He called Scott Strasburger, a former Husker football player who is now a doctor. Strasburger got him in contact with Murtaugh, and it went from there.
But after surgery to fix two huge bone spurs in his knee, Dagunduro spent nearly a year and a half on crutches and in a wheelchair.
So he went from the Olympics to a wheelchair. That was obviously tough on Dagunduro.
“I don’t think you guys have any idea how much this foundation has helped me,” Dagunduro said. “Like Murtaugh was saying, a lot of us athletes have extreme pride. I’m one of them.
“Once I got down on my luck it was hard for me to reach out because I had just reached the pinnacle of my career reaching the Olympics. Everything was going well for me, and then all of a sudden everything took a turn for the worse.”
But he’s back on track now, and that’s what the foundation does.
“We help our beloved sports heroes get back into the game of life,” board member and KFAB radio host Jim Rose said.
You have to think Andra Franklin would be proud.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.