Loss to Iowa just more of the same for Huskers
So close, and yet so far.
Just one more play was all Nebraska needed. Once again, the Huskers were in a position where if they make a play, they could win a game. Once again, it didn’t happen.
Instead Iowa made the plays in the final minute, Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with just one second left on the clock and, for the second year in a row, Iowa beat Nebraska on a late kick.
Last year it was 31-28 in Iowa City. This time it was 27-24 on Black Friday in Lincoln.
Duncan not only made the kick once, he made it twice. The first time didn’t count because of a Nebraska timeout, but it didn’t matter. He drilled the second one just like he drilled the first.
That’s probably what you expect from the player with the Big Ten record for field goals made in a season.
“Winning is a habit. Losing is a habit,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “This whole thing needs some good things to happen so we can start building on it. Momentum is a powerful thing.”
And now Nebraska’s season is over (probably). No bowl game for the third straight year (probably).
There could still be a slight chance the Huskers could go bowling if there aren’t enough six-win teams to fill all the slots, but it’s a long shot at the best.
Now we’ll have an offseason to talk about what went wrong, and it’s pretty simple. The Huskers didn’t win the games that they could have won.
Of those seven losses, four were one-possession games the Huskers lost by a total of 17 points. Those are games you just have to win.
Those are games the Huskers were expected to win before the season when there was so much optimism around the program. Conventional wisdom was the Huskers had Ohio State, Wisconsin and Iowa at home. That should have been an advantage for Nebraska.
But the Huskers weren’t good enough to beat Ohio State, Wisconsin or Iowa — although they were so close against the Hawkeyes — at Memorial Stadium. What really hurt was they weren’t good enough to beat Indiana in Lincoln, and they weren’t able to win at Purdue, a game Nebraska definitely should have won, and they weren’t able to win at Colorado early in the season after holding a 17-0 lead at the half.
Just last week, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said you can’t plant potatoes one day and have potato salad the next. Frost basically said the same thing in a slightly different way.
“When you plant a seed, you don’t necessarily see sprouts right away,” he said. “And there’s a lot of things going on under the surface of the ground before you see things shooting out of it.
“I know a lot of things have gotten better. We still have a lot of work to do and we’ll evaluate a lot of that but I know there’s a lot of people around here that are hungry to do whatever it takes to get a little bit better so we win some of these close games.”
Three plays made a big difference for Iowa. A 45-yard TD run on a reverse by Ihmir Smith-Marsette. A 55-yard run by Tyler Goodson. And the real killer, a 95-yard kickoff return for a score by Smith-Marsette after Cam Taylor-Britt’s 38-yard interception return seemed to get the Huskers back in the game at 17-10.
“Those two big plays and the kickoff return really cost us,” Frost said. “...They have good special teams. Ours have to get better.”
So Frost was left to address his team after another difficult loss. It’s understandable if it seems like a weekly occurrence, but this was the last one for the seniors. That makes this loss even harder to take.
“They’ve been through a lot in their four years. They’ve been through a lot this year,” Frost said. “I’m grateful for them. We’re going to miss a lot of those guys. Then for the young guys, I just told them that we keep coming up just short. There’s about 100 different ways you can get better to make sure the outcomes are different.”
The early signing day is just around the corner. It begins on Dec. 18, and Frost wants some more players who are difference makers.
So he’ll just stress to those players that it’s coming. He knows it. The current players know it. The coaching staff knows it.
The sooner the better for all concerned, but there’s no timetable for it.
“Sometimes it happens quicker than you think, sometimes it takes a little longer,” Frost said. “I know we’re doing the right things and getting the right guys in here, developing guys the right way, and it’s coming.”
Those four losses by 17 points are evidence of that.
“There’s about four games you can point to one play and say if that play is different, that game’s different,” Frost said. “We still have a long way to go, and at the same time, when you come up one play short in several games, you’re not that far away either.”
So close, and yet so far.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
