LINCOLN — The margin for error remains razor thin for Scott Frost and his Nebraska team.
That fact was once again on display Saturday at Memorial Stadium when Indiana put up 455 yards of total offense in a 38-31 victory over the Huskers.
It wasn’t awful. The Huskers did some good things. They were OK.
But Frost had a definite message for his players after the game.
“Just OK is not OK,” Frost told them.
There was a Noah Vedral fumble at the end of a 15-play drive that Indiana’s Allen Stallings IV picked up and carried 68 yards to the Nebraska 8. On the next play, Peyton Ramsey hit Ty Fryfogle for a TD pass that gave the Hoosiers a 16-14 lead.
That’s basically a 14-point turnaround right there.
And then in the fourth quarter the Huskers were driving again. This time after a short catch, receiver Kanawai Noa was hit from behind by Indiana defensive lineman Alfred Bryant and fumbled it away.
Juwan Burgess recovered it for the Hoosiers and another Husker drive was thwarted.
There weren’t that many penalties. The Huskers had just six for 44 yards, but some of those were killers. There were a couple of roughing the passer penalties on senior Husker defensive linemen who should know better.
“We made so many errors,” Frost said. “We couldn’t move the ball any better in the first half. You have a chance to put the game away, you get a couple of stops and we didn’t. Chance to put the game away early if we don’t fumble it and let them run it 60, 75 yards.
“We go for it on a fourth-and-1 and have a receiver doesn’t get on the ball when he’s supposed to be on the ball. We missed a field goal, we left points there.”
It all just adds up to another loss which is turning what many thought was a promising season into a disappointing one.
It didn’t used to be this way. Frost is still trying to build a culture here like he saw when he played quarterback in the 1990s.
Some may recall that the Huskers won three national titles in four years, and Frost was the starting quarterback third one in 1997.
“I told them in the locker room ‘just OK’ never existed in the locker room when I was here,” Frost said. “You were expected to live up to a standard. Our guys are doing the right things, which is a big improvement from last year, but I want guys who want to be great.”
So we seem to have a new mantra for the Frost era in Lincoln. Just OK is not OK.
Might be something good for a T-shirt.
“I’m not going to be happy with just OK,” Frost said. “I want a bunch of team players who aren’t going to be happy with just OK.”
There were so many examples of the little things that the Huskers didn’t do, and they came in all three phases of the game.
“Fade pass on second-and-30 or whatever,” Frost said. “You can’t punt balls out of bounds and kick balls out of bounds. You can’t have them picking up that many third downs. I’m sure I’m missing a lot of things. It’s frustrating.”
Darrion Daniels apparently was frustrated too. Frost said he stopped a walk through this morning to try and wake up some of his teammates.
“And that’s a guy who’s been here for six months,” Frost said. “Too much just OK exists when there’s not enough attention to detail, not enough guys who care enough to do things perfect.”
The Husker defense was OK. The Blackshirts did a good job on the run, but got burned by the Indiana passing game.
The Hoosiers are very good on offense. They came into the game averaging 450 yards a game which was second in the Big Ten, but that doesn’t tell the story.
The Husker offense was much more effective than it’s been in a month with 514 total yards. The 31 points were the most the Huskers had scored since getting 42 against Illinois on Sept. 21
Vedral was 14-for-16 passing for 201 yards. Luke McCaffrey came in after Vedral was injured and went 5-for-6 passing for 71 yards.
They were both OK but for this team to win games like that, the Huskers have to be closer to perfect.
Or, in other words, better than just OK.
“This is going to keep getting better,” Frost promised. “Nobody is more disappointed than me. Nebraska fans are disappointed. Everybody wants this to happen faster. It’s going to happen. One of the ways it’s going to happen is just OK can’t exist around here.”
And that will be OK with everyone.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
