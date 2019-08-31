LINCOLN — Expectations were sky high heading into Scott Frost’s second season as head coach at Nebraska.
We all know what he did in year No. 2 at Central Florida with a perfect 13-0 record with a program that was 0-12 the year before he and his staff arrived in town.
So this year, Husker fans couldn’t wait to get the season started. Huskers are back, baby!
Right? They’re back?
All we know after the first game is that the Huskers are 1-0 after a 35-21 victory over South Alabama Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It fell well below the expectations of fans, coaches and players — at least on the offensive side of the ball.
But the defense was different. The defense created turnover after turnover and put two of them into the end zone for touchdowns in the second half. Those were big to say the least.
First was the 38-yard interception by Eric Lee early in the third quarter to give the Huskers a 21-7 lead. Later in the fourth quarter, after South Alabama had scored two TDs in a row to pull within 28-21, Cam Taylor hit South Alabama quarterback Cephus Johnson on a blitz to force a fumble. Senior linebacker Alex Davis was there to fall on it in the end zone for a 35-21 Nebraska lead.
It was that kind of day for the Blackshirts. They forced South Alabama into five turnovers while forcing four sacks with 10 tackles for losses.
The Huskers were making plays, something that didn’t happen very much last year.
Senior cornerback Lamar Jackson said it was fun. Junior linebacker JoJo Domann enjoyed it too.
“It was fun, wasn’t it?” Domann said. “That was a good time. We played a lot of defense. The defense had to step up. We rose to the occasion, fell back on our preparation and we’re excited to move forward.”
Domann was one of those guys who did make plays a year ago. He had four tackles, including two tackles for losses, on Saturday.
That wasn’t surprising. Domann is now expected to make plays.
“All the turnovers, flying to the ball, making things happen, sudden changes,” Domann said. “We were put in some tough spots today and guys came through getting to the quarterback.
“You reap what you sow, and that’s what we did today.”
While the offense struggled, the defense was out there making plays. Lee added another interception after his pick six. Cam Taylor got one too, and thought he was taking it to the house but was pulled down by a friend by the name of Jared Wilson.
“The dude that actually face-masked me is one of my friends, so after the game I asked him, ‘What were you thinking?’” Taylor said. “He came up here and was talking and said, ‘I’m going to get you; and when he face-masked me I was asking ‘Where’s the flag?’ But it’s all good.”
It’s all good when you win.
In the fourth quarter, it was time for Taylor to make another play and he did with his sack and forced fumble that Davis recovered for a touchdown.
“I didn’t know it was a forced-fumble sack,” Taylor said. “I just knew I hit him hard, really hard because I hurt myself a little bit. When I saw the scoreboard, I just saw them falling on the ball in the end zone and it was crazy. To be in Memorial Stadium like that and see everybody cheering, it’s great.”
An interception, a forced fumble. Taylor took care of business.
“Cam had a big game for us,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said. “I saw him make some great hits, obviously the sack and fumble. He can play all four different defensive back spots including nickel and he’s a baller.
“I can’t say enough about their team and how they came and fought today, and I can’t say enough about our defense and how opportunistic they were and it’s a good thing we played well on defense and special teams because offense wasn’t up to our standard.”
Players like Taylor and Domann exemplify what Frost and his coaches are looking for from the Husker defense.
Junior cornerback Tony Butler tweeted earlier Saturday that the revenge tour had started. That thought made Domann smile.
“We have a lot to prove,” Domann said. “High expectations for us and we embrace that. We came here to make things happen, to win a Big Ten championship. I plan on fulfilling that destiny while I’m here.
“The revenge tour is just our attitude towards the season. We lost a couple of close games last year, but this year we’re going to finish, you know what I’m saying?”
Yes, we know exactly what he’s saying.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.