CHICAGO — Jim Delany took over as commissioner of the Big Ten Conference 30 years ago.
Boy, have things changed in those 30 years.
When Delany took over, the world of college football was so different. There was no playoff, there were just 10 teams in the Big Ten, the conference had just one bowl relationship and just 16 of 66 games were on television.
Now there is the College Football Playoff — something Delany would love to see the Big Ten back in, even though his final day as commissioner is fast approaching. Kevin Warren will take over the job on Sept. 16.
Warren is inheriting a conference that is well set up for the future, and although it hasn’t happened for a while in football, Delany thinks the conference is built to win championships.
“When you look at what it takes, we recruit nationally, we have national television second to none, we have resources, we’ve reinvented our stadiums, we have world-class, national-class coaches who have demonstrated success before they ever came here,” Delany said. “I think I wouldn’t be shocked at all to see more of a dominating presence for Big Ten football over the next half decade to decade.”
There was no football playoff when Delany started. Then eventually there was a No. 1 vs. No. 2 championship game, but that certainly didn’t make everyone happy.
Now there is the four-team playoff system in place. That doesn’t make everyone happy either.
“Today I would say with the four-team playoff, it’s ironic we’ve doubled the access but I think more than doubled the feeling of exclusion when you’re not in,” Delany said. “But we try not to let that define us. If there’s an eight-team playoff, we probably would have had eight or nine teams in it over the last five years.”
Instead, the Big Ten has had two teams in the playoff over the last five years. The Buckeyes did win the title in 2014, but since then the Big Ten’s record in the CFP has not been good.
Michigan State made it in 2015 and got shellacked by Alabama 38-0. Ohio State was in it in 2016 and was shellacked by Clemson 31-0.
The last two years, the Big Ten has been shut out of the playoff.
Some would like to see the playoff expanded to eight teams. That would create spots for all five of the power conference champions with three wild cards.
Sounds simple, doesn’t it?
“I think there will continue to be discussions around the expansion,” Delany said. “It’s got to be sensitively done. We have student-athlete issues, we have bowl issues, we have financial issues, but I know that those conversations have begun and they’ll be ongoing, I think, over the next couple of years.”
But Delany won’t be involved in those talks. He has been involved in so much over the years. Some of the results, he’d like to change.
One is freshman eligibility. Delany thinks it was a mistake to make freshmen eligible back in the 1970s.
“I think that’s really expedited everything and hasn’t allowed for the full socialization, cultural and academic, for students,” he said. “I raised that issue about five years ago, and to be honest with you, there was not much of a reaction. It was more of a thud.”
Not everything Delany has been involved with has worked of course. But now the schools are hauling in over $50 million apiece from the Big Ten each year, and he said there were 13 billion — that’s billion — minutes of Big Ten athletics consumed by fans on various platforms a year ago.
Delany has been a driving force behind so much of it, and new Maryland coach Michael Locksley certainly appreciates it.
“We’re very fortunate as a university to be a part of the Big Ten Conference, and I want to thank commissioner Jim Delany for all that he’s done, not just for the Big Ten, but also for college football as a whole,” Locksley said. “This is my second time back in the Big Ten, and what commissioner Delany has done keeping the Big Ten in the forefront of the college athletics with the combination of academic excellence as well as athletic excellence is great for the game.”