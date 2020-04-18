“Only in Nebraska,” the saying goes.
Only in Nebraska do you get 90,000 fans in the stands for a spring game.
And if that spring game can’t be played because of an outbreak of a deadly virus, then you have a virtual game featuring great players from the past.
Only in Nebraska.
That’s what the Nebraska athletic department put together Saturday, the day the annual spring game was supposed to take place. It was basically a video game, with the Red playing the White and available for fans to watch online, but the real spring game never had this many great players in it.
Take a look at just some of those players:
% Red defense: Trev Alberts, Jason Peter, Barrett Ruud, Larry Jacobson, Keyuo Craver, Jerry Murtaugh, Demorrio Williams, Grant Wistrom, Nate Gerry, Prince Amukamara, Daniel Bullocks, Jared Tomich.
% Red offense: Tommy Frazier, Mike Rozier, Ameer Abdullah, Kenny Bell, Dominic Raiola, Junior Miller, Irving Fryar, Zach Wiegert, Rex Burkhead, Bobby Newcomb, Bob Brown.
% White defense: Mike Brown, Lavonte David; Ndamukong Suh, Carlos Polk, Fabian Washington, Ralph Brown, Wilie Harper, Broderick Thomas, Mike Minter, Josh Bullocks, Rich Glover, Wonder Monds.
% White offense: Eric Crouch Kelvin Clark, Dave Rimington, Ahman Green, Nate Swift, Kyler Reed, Matt Herian, Johnny Rodgers, Stanley Morgan, Kyler Reed
% And there was Kris Brown and Alex Henery kicking field goals and Sam Foltz and Sam Koch punting.
Those certainly aren’t all the great players that have put on the Husker uniform, but all those were great players without a doubt.
In the end, Fabian Washington picked off a Tommie Frazier pass in overtime to complete an unlikely 60-57 come-from-behind win for the White over the Red.
But who cares?
Being an old guy who doesn’t do video games, I didn’t realize just how realistic these can be in 2020. It was really fairly remarkable.
It wasn’t perfect for sure. At times when a Crouch or a Frazier would find some open space, they would shoot out for a 10-yard gain in about half a second. They were fast, but not that fast.
But again, who cares?
I’m telling you though, that White defense doesn’t give up 57 points to anyone in a real game. Suh seemed to disappear for most of the game. Play-by-play announcer Greg Sharpe and color commentator Matt Davidson barely mentioned his name the entire time.
It’s impossible to compare a quarterback, running back or wide receiver to a defensive lineman, but an argument can be made that Suh is the greatest player in Husker history.
Final stats were not made available to The Independent after the game — why would they be? — but some seemed a bit unlikely.
Frazier, a great player but not a great passer who completed just 50% of his attempts as a Husker, was throwing darts all game long.
And with Frazier and Crouch running the offense and guys like Green and Rozier in the backfield, a couple of option plays would have been appropriate. If there were any, I missed them.
But we did get a national anthem sung a cappella by Steve Warren, an outstanding defensive lineman for the Huskers who played in the NFL for several years. We also got a virtual tunnel walk with a virtual fly over before the game, the Husker band playing “There is No Place Like Nebraska” from wherever they are waiting out the COVID-19 pandemic and even some Husker cheerleaders performing remotely before the game.
And, appropriately, an interview with legendary coach Tom Osborne at the half.
All in all, it was a nice two hours on a day there should have been many of the 2020 Huskers playing at Memorial Stadium in front of a nearly sold out crowd.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
