Volleyball is a popular sport in the state of Nebraska, especially in the Grand Island area.
That was evident during “A Night of Nebraska Volleyball” that took place Thursday evening at Bosselman Enterprises.
Former Nebraska volleyball coach Terry Pettit and current coach John Cook, along with Creighton coach Kirsten Booth, were among the speakers at the event.
Cook said it was a great night for everyone who attended.
“The crowd was super engaged. It was fun to hear stories from everyone who spoke,” Cook said.
Also, former Nebraska-Omaha coach Rose Shires, along with new Maverick coach and former Hastings College coach Matt Buttermore and UNK coach Rick Squiers, received special awards of distinction and they spoke as well.
All proceeds helped benefit the Nebraska Greats Foundation, a Nebraska-based 501(c) (3) that provides financial assistance to former Nebraska male and female collegiate athletes who, as a result of a medical challenge, have exhausted both their insurance and personal resources.
There was also a silent auction that took place during the event, as well as videos from people who have benefited from the Nebraska Greats Foundation, such as former Concordia football player Joel Brott, who has multiple sclerosis, former Peru State softball player Telsa Davis, who has ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease and a few others.
Cook credited Jim Rose, who is the executive director of the Nebraska Greats Foundation and part of the Husker Sports Network, for putting on this event.
“It’s great what Jim Rose does for this thing,” Cook said. “I was moved by some of the things that they shared tonight with some of the athletes they are helping.”
Rose said he was thrilled to bring the event to Grand Island.
“I’ve been on the board for years and I wanted to expand our events,” Rose said. “This volleyball event had its origin when the Nebraska volleyball team played a match in McCook and they sold out in 22 minutes. I called John if he wanted to do this. He said if Booth and Pettit do it, then I’ll do it.
“And they all know how popular volleyball is in Central Nebraska. They know there are a lot of players, coaches and fans here who have made a big impact on Nebraska volleyball over the years.”
During the evening, John Baylor, voice of Nebraska volleyball, talked with Cook, Pettit and Booth about volleyball in the state of Nebraska, from the high school level to the college level.
“I think volleyball is the state treasure and it’s our job to treat it that way and teach young women to dream big and do amazing things in their life,” Cook said.
Booth talked about not only the players and coaches in their programs, but about the high school players and coaches, and club coaches as well who have helped the sport grow as well. She mentioned longtime coaches still going at it like Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala, who has over 1,000 victories and is going into 45th year, and Grand Island Senior High coach Bill Root, who will be entering his 39th year of coaching and 19th for the Islanders.
“We have incredible high school coaches and club coaches and we reap the benefits of that as college coaches and then the next generation of college coaches,” she said. “We’ve been able to retain that. We’re fortunate that the coaches have the knowledge and that’s huge.”
Pettit echoed Booth’s comments abot the high school coaches developing players to be college athletes. A few former Nebraska players were in attendance, including Laura (Luther) Fox and Laura (Pilakowski) Buttermore.
“We’ve had a lot of great athletes over the years and 50 percent of Nebraska teams have been local kids from Nebraska,” Pettit said. “A lot of the credit to that goes to the high school coaches. We have committed coaches in this state.”
Pettit also talked about how much the support has grown in the state over the years. He said he noticed it in 1986 when he took his first team to the Final Four. He said there were hardly any administrators that were there.
“We had a lot of fans that were there but didn’t have the institutional support so that’s when I decided that we would sell season tickets,” he said. “It didn’t matter to me if we played in front of 200 people or 1,000 people. I thought it would make a different to the administration. Attendance has been great since then and Creighton and other college schools are having success in that as well.”
The three continued to talk about the sport’s success in the state with Nebraska’s five national championships, Creighton playing in the Elite Eight in 2016, UNO winning the DII national championship in 1996 and Hastings College winning the 2016 NAIA national championship.
Cook said he sees an event like this growing to help the Nebraska Greats Foundation, which will also host a golf event July 26 at Riverside Golf Club.
“Jim really created it to make it a volleyball night and I think that’s appropriate for Grand Island,” Cook said.