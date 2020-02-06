LINCOLN — Nebraska distance runner George Kusche called his shot ahead of time last year and broke the four-minute mile barrier in front of a raucous Husker crowd.
So, one year later, it made sense to double down. He stood in the corner of NU’s track facility talking to reporters as teammates walked by, staring because it’s rare so much press shows up to chat.
“I’m going to do the 3K and break the school record,” Kusche said of competing in the 3,000-meter race at 4 p.m. Saturday in the annual Frank Sevigne Invitational, which will include Illinois, Kansas, Iowa and Iowa State, among other teams.
The sophomore from South Africa — already one of the best distance runners in school history — isn’t shy about speaking big goals into existence. He wants a big crowd there, and he thinks he can best the current record of 7:58.62 by three or four seconds. He already has bested it on an oversized track.
“If you’re going to create attention and hype, you have to be confident,” Kusche said. “People are not going to believe in you if you don’t believe in yourself. And last year went well. And as I told my coach, it gives you a little credibility, because people know you said something and did it.”
Track and field coach Gary Pepin called Kusche a “very confident guy, particularly when he’s doing well.” And Kusche did very well last week in Washington.
Kusche set the school record in the mile — for any size track — with a time of 3:57.93. He didn’t win the race — professional and Olympic medalist Evan Jager did — but he figures he posted a good enough time to automatically qualify for the NCAA indoor championships in March. He currently ranks fourth nationally and first in the Big Ten.
“They force you to run fast,” Kusche said of Jager and another professional runner who finished second. “It’s uncomfortable running that fast. For me, I don’t really get in a rhythm — it’s one uncomfortable run from start to finish — but when there’s people around you, it forces you to run fast.”
Kusche prefers pleasing a home crowd. Pepin said his runner is notable with his showmanship. Pepin mentioned two other former Husker athletes who were similar, including two-time national champion long jumper Ineta Radevica.
“That’s probably a little bit unique, because then you’ve got to step up and do what you say you’re going to do,” Pepin said.
Kusche trains hard and relies on his distance coach, David Harris, to yell out split times during the race. Kusche said Harris usually sounds excited and is a “nervous wreck” as Kusche makes his way around the track. Kusche, because he’s racing, wants to block out emotions.
“I try not to think a lot when I’m racing, because the more you think, the harder it gets,” he said. “You really never should think. You get into a pace you know is a good time, you get good splits and you run to win at the end.”
Kusche expects to have a new record and another victory at race’s end. He’s comfortable saying it beforehand and shrugging off what he stands to gain or lose from doing so.
“I really haven’t thought of the benefits,” Kusche said. “I just see it as a fact and I go do it.”
