LINCOLN — Gareth Stroh, a Nebraska native who transferred back to his home-state school and earned the role as the Husker baseball team’s Friday starter, has entered the transfer portal and is looking to move on as a graduate transfer, he confirmed to the Journal Star on Tuesday.
A left-handed pitcher, Stroh made two starts in a Husker uniform, earning the win in NU’s season-opener against Baylor. He finished 1-0 with eight strikeouts, one walk, and a 6.10 earned-run average in his only two appearances.
Originally from Gibbon, Stroh, whose younger brother Seth will play baseball at Wichita State next season after a standout athletic career at Kearney High School, gave NU a veteran presence with Big Ten experience at the front of its rotation.
That experience was critical as the Huskers worked to replace their entire weekend rotation from last season.
But like every other baseball player across the country, his season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stroh’s season actually ended earlier than that. He missed Nebraska’s trip to Arizona State in late February after experiencing discomfort in his left elbow, and didn’t play the rest of the season.
Nebraska coach Will Bolt said during an appearance on “Sports Nightly” in early May that Stroh was nearing the end of his rehab, and, if the season were still going, that he would have been back pitching for the Huskers at that point.
Next season will be Stroh’s sixth in college baseball.
He played one year at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and two seasons at Purdue before transferring to Nebraska and sitting out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.
“Last year was good for me, sitting out,” Stroh said in February. “It allowed me to kind of reevaluate a lot of things, continue to improve, and then hopefully showcase that this year.”
In a roundabout way, Stroh helped Nebraska win the Big Ten regular season title in 2017. With the league race coming down to the final weekend, Stroh, then with Purdue, beat title contender Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader to open the door for the Huskers to grab the championship.
Stroh becomes the third member of Nebraska’s six-man senior class who will not return to NU next season, and the first who will continue his career elsewhere after the NCAA granted spring sports seniors another year of eligibility.
First baseman Ty Roseberry, who will graduate in December, announced earlier this month he was stepping away from baseball to focus on his future. Ben Klenke, who graduated this spring, is also moving on.
