LINCOLN — Scott Frost had seen enough.
Frost watched the Huskers drop a 38-31 decision to Indiana Saturday at Memorial Stadium and saw his team make some of the same mistakes it made a year ago during an 0-6 start to the season.
“I really felt during that game that we made some of the same mistakes that we made last year when we were just trying to get the culture improved,” Frost sad Monday at his weekly press conference. “The dumb alignments, the dumb penalties, the turnovers, false-starting on first down, making bad plays right when it counted. We made plenty of plays to win that game and some of the same mistakes that got us beat in a few close games last year got us beat again Saturday.”
So before Monday morning’s practice in preparation for Saturday’s game at Purdue, Frost dismissed his assistant coaches from the locker room and had a talk with his players.
“Everybody bought into what he was saying,” running back Dedrick Mills said. “We loved the emotion he gave us this morning. He talked to the whole team, kicked the rest of the coaches out, just him and us — a one-on-one meeting with coach Frost and the players.”
Frost said it was time for some tough love.
“There comes a time and a place when you have to rip some tails, honestly,” Frost said. “That’s what we did. But I wanted our players to understand the reason we did that, why we did that and wanted them to know that it is never personal.
“The guys get it. Talking to the captains, they want some of that to make sure guys are conscientious to do their jobs better and more precisely.”
Mills didn’t get many snaps in the second half. He missed a block on Indiana’s Jamar Johnson that resulted in a fumble by Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral. That fumble was returned 68 yards by Allen Sallings to the Nebraska 8 to set up an Indiana touchdown.
It was quite possibly a 14-point point swing when you figure in a touchdown Nebraska might have scored and the one the Hoosiers did score, but Frost said Mills’ lack of snaps in the second half wasn’t a result of the missed block.
“He’s one of the guys that cares,” Frost said. “He’s one of the guys that’s going to give us full effort at practice and in a game. I trust him going forward.”
Frost said it was more a case of the Huskers needing someone to make plays, and freshman Wan’Dale Robinson was making plays.
Robinson led the Huskers with 87 yards rushing on 22 carries. He also caught six passes for 71 yards. Mills had eight carries for 30 yards, all in the first half.
Robinson has played both running back and receiver this season, but in this game Frost said running back was the best place for him.
“Wan’Dale had missed some practice. It was easier for him to go in at running back than it was at receiver with some of the new schemes we had,” Frost said. “So, it had more to do with that than us not trusting Mills. Everybody is going to make mistakes. Mills cares and he’s going to give us everything he has.”
Junior Matt Farniok has started every game this season at right tackle. He said the focus of the team is getting better and better despite Saturday’s setback.
“We’ve learned that everything you do needs to be intentional,” Farniok said. “Everything has to be driven. Even today it was much better. Everyone made sure that their job was getting done. They didn’t care how, but they made sure they won and they did their job correctly.”
Robinson said he also saw that focus at practice Monday morning.
“It was just focused, just making sure that we were taking care of the little details and some little things that cost us the game on Saturday,” Robinson said. “Lining up on the ball correctly and making sure that we were having the right fits on defense and things like that. Everybody making sure they’re focused and paying attention to what they need to do.”
Frost said the Huskers are close to where he wants them to be in some areas, but aren’t there yet.
“I still feel like that is what we are missing a little bit is just the guys caring enough to do their job perfect on Saturdays and practice all the time,” he said. “Because it is close, but we can’t do those little things and shoot ourselves in the foot. We are not a good enough team right now.”
