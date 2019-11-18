LINCOLN — Scott Frost wants his offense to score at least 31 points a game.
So far this season, the Huskers are averaging just 25.8 points per game. The 31-point goal goes back to Frost’s time as an assistant at Oregon when the Ducks won an extremely high percentage of their games when they scored 31 or more,
“Don’t quote me on that precisely but it was a real high winning percentage when 31 seemed to be the magic number,” Frost said Monday at his weekly press conference. “In certain games, you point the finger at one phase of our team and in other ones it’s another one.
“We’ve won games 9-6 and 13-10 here so we just gotta put it all together as a team. Just right now when it seems we play well in one phase the other two aren’t as good and vice-versa so we’ve got to put a complete one together as a team.”
The Huskers have scored 31 or more points just five times this season and have won three of those games.
The Huskers are 4-6 overall and 2-5 in the Big Ten heading into Saturday’s game at Maryland (3-7, 1-6). The Nebraska offense was productive Saturday with 493 yards in a loss to Wisconsin, but managed to put just 21 points on the board.
But quarterback Adrian Martinez was 13-for-23 passing for 220 yards and rushed 16 times for 89 yards.
“I thought Adrian looked more like the Adrian we all expected Saturday,” Frost said. “I thought he ran with a purpose, made some really good throws. You’re never going to play a perfect game at any position. It’s just obvious at quarterback to everybody since that’s where the eyes are when there aren’t good plays and he had a few that I think we can still get fixed, but that’s a lot closer to the play that we all expect from a player of Adrian’s caliber.”
The Huskers also got the running game going strong. Junior Dedrick Mills had a break-out game with a career-high 188 yards on 17 carries.
Frost sees Mills getting better and better.
“I think he’s getting more comfortable in our scheme and our system. He had a great game,” Frost said. “A lot of his success Saturday was due to some other people too. The offensive line blocked really well and I thought it was our best game.”
Frost said Mills didn’t get as many carries in the second half, partly because the Huskers didn’t run as many plays.
“He was getting worn down a little bit, so we wanted to save him,” Frost said. “We had to throw a little bit more in the second half, so there were some other things that went into that. As he keeps going, I think he’ll be able to carry more and more of the load.”
Mills leads the Huskers in rushing with 586 yards on 107 carries (5.5 per carry) and nine touchdowns. He said his body felt pretty good on Monday.
“It’s a little banged up, but that’s what I’m going to treatment for right now so I can get ready for Saturday,” Mills said.
Notes
— JoJo Domann is now listed on the depth chart at outside linebacker. He replaced Tyrin Ferguson who is no longer on the team as of Friday. Ferguson has been pursuing a career in real estate.
— Frost admitted he was surprised to see defensive lineman Carlos Davis on the bench Saturday.
“Carlos was beat up all week with an ankle,” Frost said. “He was less than 100% all week, but he did some practicing and it took me by surprise on game day (that he couldn’t play).”
— Frost said sophomore kicker Matt Waldoch might get a chance to kickoff for the Huskers.
“We’re looking at everybody,” Frost said. “Matt’s got a chance. There’s a couple other guys who have a chance to help us.”
— Frost said the timing between Martinez and some of his receivers still hasn’t developed to where it needs to be.
“There is timing to pass routes. There is spacing to pass routes,” Frost said. “And for a quarterback to trust to throw things before guys come out of the break, they need to be where he is expecting them to be. Some have improved and progressed well. Others we are waiting on to have it click for them.”
