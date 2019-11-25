LINCOLN — The final Iowa-Nebraska game on Black Friday is next up for both football teams.
It’s the final one for now anyway. Nebraska will end the season against Minnesota for the next two years before Iowa is back on the schedule for Black Friday of 2022.
“If it hasn’t caught on, it will,” Nebraska coach Scott Frost said Monday of the Black Friday game against Iowa. “Obviously we go two years without it. But we have a lot of respect for their program. They’re consistent, they’re solid, they’re tough, they’re physical. I have a lot of respect for Coach (Kirk) Ferentz.”
Ferentz, the dean of Big Ten coaches, has been the head coach at Iowa since 1999. He’s 160-104 during those years.
“I think stability is huge,” Frost said. “I think experience is huge. He obviously has a lot of both of those. It’s been a long time that he’s been building that program and nurturing that program and recruiting the type of kids he wants in that system and developing them.
“We’re a long way from being in that place, but obviously he’s done a good job there. You know what you’re going to get with Iowa.”
Iowa has controlled the series in recent years. The Hawkeyes won 31-28 a year ago in Iowa City. They rolled to a 56-14 in Lincoln in 2017 and 40-10 in Iowa City in 2016.
The Huskers haven’t beaten Iowa since a 37-34 overtime win in Iowa City in 2014, which turned out to be Bo Pelini’s last game as head coach.
Frost said he hadn’t given Nebraska’s four-game losing streak against Iowa any thought.
“Those are things I think about in the off-season,” Frost said. “I can’t get caught up in that as the program’s leader. I need to be focused on what I can do to enable us to give us the best shot we can have this weekend.”
Junior linebacker Collin Miller said he doesn’t think Iowa respects the Huskers after beating them soundly the past two years.
“They come into Lincoln and think they can win this with ease, that it’s not even a rivalry” Miller said. “It definitely hurts.”
A Nebraska win Friday would put the Huskers at 6-6 on the season and make them eligible for a bowl game. Iowa (8-3) will be going after a nine-win regular season.
Frost wants to treat it like any other game.
“We want to approach every game the same,” Frost said. “I think anytime you’re at the end of the season there are always going to be big games with a lot riding on it, but I don’t want to put any more emphasis on any one game.”
Despite wanting to treat it like any other game, the seniors weren’t available to talk with the media on Monday.
“Honestly it’s just a short week and it’s a big game for us,” Frost said. “So I just want our guys to be focused as much as possible. It’s really no bigger than that.”
Last year after the loss to Iowa, Frost lamented the fact that the Huskers just weren’t as big and strong as the Hawkeyes, who rushed for 266 yards against Nebraska.
“We can get a lot of things done,” Frost said Monday. “We can’t make guys taller. There was a size difference last year. We have to keep recruiting the type of kids I think can be successful in the Big Ten. We have hopefully closed the gap somewhat on strength and conditioning.
“They ran it on us a bunch last year, basically just wide zone and got a bunch of movement and we had trouble getting off the field, so I’m sure they’re going to do the same thing and we have to try and do a better job on the line.”
Noa done for the season
Frost said wide receiver Kanawai Noa had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is done for the season.
The senior grad transfer from the University of California caught 17 passes for 245 yards and two touchdowns this season.
“Kanawai was a big piece of what we were doing,” Frost said. “He is absolutely a delight to coach. He worked hard and did everything right. It was all about the team. I’m sorry his season ended when it did.”
Frost was also asked about the status of freshman Wan’Dale Robinson who missed Saturday’s game against Maryland and the previous game against Wisconsin.
“Noa’s done,” Frost said.
