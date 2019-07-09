LINCOLN — Four former Huskers and two others from state colleges will be inducted to the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame this fall.
Kicker Alex Henery, three-time national champion Jay Foreman, offensive guard Greg Jorgensen and All-Big Eight offensive tackle Mark Behning represent the Huskers in the 2019 class. Also included in the class are UNK wide receiver Richie Ross and former Chadron State coach Brad Smith.
The class will be inducted prior to the Nebraska-Northern Illinois game on Sept. 14.
Henery was a four-year starter at Nebraska and made 88.9% of his field goal attempts from 2007-10. The Omaha Burke graduate was named a first-team All-American as a senior after making 18 of 19 field goals. Henery also served as Nebraska’s punter his junior and senior years. His most famous kick came as a sophomore when he nailed a 57-yarder to help beat Colorado in 2008. That distance remains a school record.
Foreman was on Nebraska’s 1994, 1995 and 1997 national title teams. He was an All-Big 12 linebacker as a junior and senior, and a Butkus Award semifinalist in 1998. A starter on the 1997 team, Foreman tallied 61 tackles, five for loss and 1.5 sacks. His senior year he recorded 97 tackles and was later drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills.
Jorgensen — from Minden — started for three seasons at Nebraska from 1975-77 and was a second-team All-American as a senior. Playing guard, Jorgensen was part of an offensive line that led the way for Nebraska to become the No. 5 scoring offense in the country in 1976. The following year, NU was seventh in the country in rushing offense with 302.5 yards per game, and 13th in total offense. He was drafted in the 10th round by the New York Giants in 1978.
Behning was part of the best Husker rushing attack in history in the early 1980s. He started at tackle from 1982-84 and helped pave the way for Heisman Trophy winner Mike Rozier in 1983. That season, Nebraska rushed for 401.7 yards per game and led the nation with 52 points per contest. Behning started as a sophomore and earned All-Big Eight honors by his senior year. He was a second-round pick in the 1985 NFL draft and played for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Ross caught 279 passes for 4,882 yards and 50 touchdowns at UNK from 2002-05. He was a four-time All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference pick and ended up on the Tennessee Titans' roster in 2006 as an undrafted free agent.
Smith coached Chadron State from 1987-2003. He won three Rocky Mountain Coach of the Year Awards and went 10-0 in 2001. He won five conference titles as head coach and, after retiring from coaching, was athletic director from 2004-14.