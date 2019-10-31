Players often talk about their teammates also being their brothers. Nebraska takes that a step further.
The Huskers have real brothers up front on both sides of the ball. On defense, there is Darrion and Damion Daniels. They take a majority of the snaps at noseguard. Then there are twin brothers Khalil and Carlos Davis. The seniors have been fixtures on the defensive line the past two seasons.
Matt and Will Farniok are up front on the offensive line. Matt, a junior, has started all eight games this year and has 20 consecutive starts in my career. Will, a redshirt freshman, made his debut by playing the entire second half at center in Nebraska’s season-opening win over South Alabama.
Matt’s the big brother at 6-6 and 335. Will checks in at 6-3 and 295. Matt says Will had a period of adjustment to make when he joined the program.
“I have just seen him learn that he is not the big fish anymore,” Matt said. “He has kind of learned that he can’t just be the bigger kid and just lean on someone to get the job done. He really has to rely on technique as everyone is his size or bigger, so he can’t get lazy with his technique and he can’t relax on anything he is doing.”
Matt wants his younger brother to be successful. At times he said he has to temper his enthusiasm.
“Sometimes I have to know when to back off, which I don’t really tend to do,” Matt said. “So he kind of gets the brunt side of me the most, but he knows everything I do is for his best interest. So he is never really too upset about it, probably just more annoyed and angry with me sometimes.”
Matt has seen Will make huge progress since he joined the program, especially in the weight room under coach Zach Duval.
“With Duval, it’s either you are going to get really, really strong or you are going to get really, really, really strong,” Matt said. “He doesn’t give you a chance to back off, it’s a constant ‘we are going to go’ mentality, and it’s awesome because you don’t have a choice except to get bigger, get better, get stronger. It is amazing.”
It may not be long before Will hits that 300-pound mark.
“From where he started his freshman year when he first got here to now, I think he is flirting with 300 pounds and all of his numbers have gone up dramatically,” Matt said. “Like you don’t have a choice with this staff either.”
