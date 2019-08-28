Expectations are high for the 2019 Nebraska football team.
They are definitely higher than most programs coming off back-to-back 4-8 seasons.
Despite those two subpar seasons, the Huskers checked in at No. 24 in the Associated Press preseason poll.
Husker coach Scott Frost doesn’t really care at this point.
“We haven’t done anything yet, so I kind of feel like some of the expectations are premature, but I am happy for the guys that they have done what it takes to get them to that point,” Frost said.
Frost said the Huskers will shut out the noise about who is picking the team to win or lose what games.
“It helps us a little bit from a confidence standpoint that other people can see what is happening here,” Frost said. “Aside from that we are going to shut it all out and be the best team we can be.”
Frost does expect the Huskers to be better. In fact, he’s sure they will be.
Frost said the Huskers are better and deeper at pretty much every position across the board this season. He also expects to see a tougher football team. When things go wrong, he wants his players to show some resiliency.
“I want this team to prove that it can be tough,” Frost said. “We have some tough guys on the team, for sure. We have some other guys that I think are going to be tough. We have some young guys that still have to prove it.”
The Huskers showed some toughness late last season. The memorable 9-6 win over a tough Michigan State team in the snow at Memorial Stadium was one example.
“I think our team showed some grit and character in the Michigan State game for sure. That was a good team that we played, definitely one of the better defenses we played and our guys found a way,” Frost said. “Good teams, disciplined teams and tough teams find ways to win instead of finding ways to lose a game. Toward the end of the year we were starting to do that.”
The Big Ten Conference schedule demands tough football players.
The physicalness of the lines are something that have caused the Huskers problems in the last few years.
“To win in this league you have to be tough and you have to be physical,” Frost said. “I think our talent level, our speed, our strength, all those things are going to be considerably better this year, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t go hit somebody in the face on the field.
“We need to block and tackle with that kind of mentality.”
Junior offensive lineman Matt Farniok is ready to do just that, no matter what the outside expectations are.
“Honestly, it’s not that big of a deal to whatever expectations people put on us because at the end of the day you should always think you are going to be a winner,” Farniok said. “You should never go into a fight thinking you are going to lose because (then) you are going to lose.
“So, whatever your expectations are, I always think they should be high and for me personally, it doesn’t matter what the end goal is.”
Farniok really isn’t thinking about an end goal right now. He’s only thinking about South Alabama at this point.
“Right now, my main goal is to win week one,” Farniok said. “It doesn’t matter if you can win week 12 if you can’t win weeks 1-11. So, the main focus for me is every week just take it week by week, day by day, and just win the next day, win today and that’s it.”
There weren’t many expectations a year ago when Frost took over, but you can bet fans expected better than 4-8.
But that season is over. Frost is in this thing for the long haul.
“Coming back to Nebraska, I expected to come here and coach with expectations for a long time,” Frost said. “We had to get it to that point first. We are just nearing that mile marker right now of having expectations.”
Tight end Jack Stoll wasn’t shy about expressing his expectations.
“I would say our expectations are definitely to win that Big Ten championship,” Stoll said. “I know that was our expectation last year, but unfortunately that didn’t end up happening.
“With all the work we’ve put in, seeing that tail end of the season, you can tell that’s a goal that’s very attainable, and I know everyone has been working toward it.”
Stoll said Frost has been preaching to the players to embrace the expectations.
“I didn’t come here to go 4-8 as I said before,” Stoll said. “I came here to put a ring on my finger. I want to win the Big Ten. That’s just personally how I feel and why I came to Nebraska. That’s how a lot of other people feel too.”
The first expectation the Huskers will deal with is just to get the opening game done.
A year ago, that didn’t happen when the Akron game was canceled because of a thunderstorm.
“Thought we were going to score a touchdown on the first play,” quarterback Adrian Martinez said. “Felt great about it. Then had to go back into the locker room. I didn’t end up taking off my pads until probably 11 o’clock at night.
“I was still hoping that we were going to play. The real downer about that for me was just my family was there — only game that my entire family was there.”
Martinez’s family plans to be on hand again Saturday when the Huskers host South Alabama.
“My little brother, little sister, knock on wood, they’re coming to this game, too,” Martinez said. “Hopefully I’ll get to play in front of my brother again.
“It’s been awhile. He saw me when I was a junior in high school. (That) was the last time.”