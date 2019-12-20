COMMENTARY
Huskers add to an already strong QB situation
When Scott Frost and his staff arrived from Central Florida late in 2017, they knew they had a lot work to do.
The staff only had about three weeks to put together a recruiting class — something that they work year around on in a normal season.
They got lucky right off the bat with Adrian Martinez committing to the program. That gave Frost the quarterback he needed.
But the program was a bit short at the quarterback position behind him. You could argue that had Frost taken Joe Burrow, this year’s Heisman winner at LSU, things would have been different,
But now the quarterback position is stacked. Martinez is back. So is Luke McCaffrey who showed flashes of brilliance during his redshirt season.
Noah Vedral also returns and he probably knows the offense better than anyone after being with the Frost staff the past three seasons, including his freshman year at Central Florida.
“We felt like there were quite a few positions that we needed to upgrade, improve and fix when we walked into North Stadium,” Frost said. “Quarterback is one that we’ve gotten right, and we got it right pretty fast. We did a good job getting Adrian here.
“People can see the type of talent Adrian has and all the plays he made wearing a Nebraska uniform.”
Now you can throw Logan Smothers, the talented, hard-nosed competitor from Alabama, into the mix.
Smothers has been committed to the Huskers for a year and a half, and he never wavered one bit.
He has everything Frost and quarterback coach Mario Verduzco are looking for at that position.
“We looked for quarterbacks that throw it well, that can run and have the right mentality,” Frost said. “Logan is a guy who understands the game and had a good junior year, an unbelievable senior year.”
Smothers also showed some toughness in the playoffs when he overcame an injury to get back on the field.
“I said this a couple times already today, but he really impressed me with his toughness and what he did in the playoffs in Alabama,” Frost said. “He’s a guy we had to hold some people off on late that were trying to get back in on him. He’s an early enrollee too and I expect him to come in and compete right away.”
There’s no doubt that there will be a quarterback competition leading up to the Sept. 5 opener against Purdue. Frost made that clear.
“We’re going to play the best guy at every single position,” he said. “People get caught up in the quarterback competition. There’s a competition every day at every position. All those guys are going to get a chance to show what they can do, and we’re thrilled to have them all on our team.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.
