Eric Crouch, 2001 Heisman Trophy winner for the Nebraska Huskers, gives three-year-old Kashton Dutoit a high-five. Crouch was in Grand Island July 26 for the Tom Dinsdale Nebraska Greats Golf Classic at Riverside Golf Club.

Crouch coming to 40 North Saturday in G.I.

Former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch is coming to 40 North Sports Lounge from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for a free meet and greet with fans.

40 North is located at 520 W. 3rd Street. The sports lounge entrance is on the west side on Elm Street.

Crouch will be available for autographs and photos along with the Heisman Trophy. There will be a Q&A at 7:30 p.m.

