Crouch coming to 40 North Saturday in G.I.
Former Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch is coming to 40 North Sports Lounge from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for a free meet and greet with fans.
40 North is located at 520 W. 3rd Street. The sports lounge entrance is on the west side on Elm Street.
Crouch will be available for autographs and photos along with the Heisman Trophy. There will be a Q&A at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.