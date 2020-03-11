LINCOLN — Nebraska football’s 25th member of the College Football Hall of Fame is the last quarterback of the Huskers’ four-decade dominance.
And when Eric Crouch left NU after an epic four-year career — which included a Heisman Trophy, Nebraska’s last Big 12 title and the team’s final appearance in the national title game — the Huskers changed, and haven’t been the same.
Crouch was one of 19 members of the 2020 college football hall of fame class, announced Wednesday by National Football Foundation and the College Hall of Fame. A two-time Big 12 player of the year, becomes the 19th Husker player to earn induction into the hall of fame and gives NU 25 overall members, including six coaches.
“Thank you to my team, coaches, family and friends for always believing in me,” Crouch wrote on Twitter. He did not immediately return a request for comment from The World-Herald. “What an honor to join the College Football Hall of Fame. And congrats to all other inductees for this special day!”
Frank Solich, the Nebraska coach for whom Crouch played his entire career, called Crouch “one of the most unique athletes” who had a “remarkable” senior season in 2001, when he threw for 1,510 yards, rushed for 1,115 and accounted for 25 total touchdowns. He’s the last true option quarterback to win the Heisman.
“His outstanding leadership helped guide our team to the National Championship Game at the Rose Bowl as a senior,” Solich said. “Eric is a special young man and very deserving of this prestigious honor. He has represented Nebraska at the highest level both on and off the field.”
Crouch finished his Husker career as only the third quarterback in NCAA history to rush for 3,000 yards and pass for 4,000 yards. The Millard North grad ended his NU career with 32 school records, and he remains atop the Nebraska charts for rushing by a quarterback (3,434), total touchdowns (88), career rushing touchdowns by a quarterback (59) and single-season rushing touchdowns for a quarterback (20).
“Eric was a great runner and had excellent speed to go with his other skills,” said Tom Osborne, who recruited Crouch from Millard North as part of the 1997 recruiting class — Osborne’s last. “The thing that really struck me about Eric is that he was so much stronger than you would have thought. When I was recruiting him in high school and watched him in the weight room, it struck me that he was lifting amounts of weight that would have made an offensive lineman proud. He was really gifted and his skills fit Nebraska very well.
“I didn’t get to coach him, but enjoyed watching his career.”
Current Nebraska coach Scott Frost — who preceded Crouch as NU’s quarterback — called Crouch “one of the best option quarterbacks in history.”
Crouch’s college quarterbacks coach, Turner Gill, said Crouch was the “fastest player that I have ever seen in college football” and a “fierce competitor.” And one of Crouch’s close friends — former NU wide receiver and current Husker football administrator Matt Davison — called Crouch “one of the toughest players I was ever around” who “wouldn’t accept losing.”
Indeed, Nebraska didn’t lose much with Crouch as starter. Just five times in his last three seasons. No. 7 had to wrestle the job away, as well, from a fellow member of the 1997 recruiting class whom coaches initially favored to be starter.
That was Bobby Newcombe, who won the job in 1998 — when he was a sophomore and Crouch was a redshirt freshman — before injuring his knee in the season-opening win over Louisiana Tech.
rouch took over the following week and — as injuries forced Solich to play musical quarterbacks all of that season — was on the field for several of NU’s key wins and losses that season.
In 1999, the two dueled for the starting job again, and Solich anointed Newcombe. It didn’t take long — just one fourth-quarter run in the season-opening game against Iowa — for Nebraska fans to see it was the wrong decision.
Crouch faked a belly dive to the fullback, pulled the ball, and zipped around left end toward Iowa’s end zone. He met a Hawkeye defender at the 9-yard line, lowered a shoulder and launched the defender three yards on his way to the end zone.
“He’s just got ability!” former ABC announcer Bob Griese said on the broadcast. “Look at this. He just runs over the corner.”
By game three, the quarterback job belonged to Crouch. He started every game until the end of his career. The 1999 team — loaded on both sides of the ball — finished 12-1, won the Big 12 crown and was No. 2 in the final Associated Press poll behind undefeated Florida State. The 2000 squad lost two road games — at eventual national champion Oklahoma and Kansas State — but had one of the most dominant bowl wins in NCAA history, a 66-17 smashing of Northwestern in the Alamo Bowl. Crouch accounted for three of NU’s nine touchdowns.
In Crouch’s final season, 2001, he delivered his two signature plays — a 95-yard touchdown run against Missouri that technically started in his own end zone and took 14 second to complete — and the Black Flash 41 Reverse touchdown pass he caught in a 20-10 win over No. 2 Oklahoma that gave him a key Heisman moment in front of a national audience. He won the Heisman just barely over Florida quarterback Rex Grossman and Miami quarterback Ken Dorsey, becoming the third Heisman winner in NU history.
Crouch has been around Nebraska’s program for many years, and attended Frost’s coaching introduction in 2017. There, the two Nos. 7 took pictures together.
“It is great to see a former teammate selected for the Hall of Fame,” Frost said.
