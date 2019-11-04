LINCOLN – University of Nebraska defensive lineman Damian Jackson was named one of five finalists for the 2019 Armed Forces Merit Award announced Monday.
Jackson is the only FBS player among the five finalists, which includes Air Force Head Coach Troy Calhoun and Army assistant coach Mike Viti. The other finalists are Alexander Findura (Bloomsburg University) and Casey Stewart (Shenandoah). Both Calhoun and Stewart were finalists in 2018.
Jackson is in his third year as a Husker after serving as a Navy Seal for four years after graduating high school.
Jackson, who did not play football prior to college, walked on to the Husker program and made his collegiate debut against Bethune Cookman in 2018.
In the classroom, he is a three-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Roll member and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2018.
The announcement of the 2019 recipient will be made via a 10 a.m. (CT) teleconference next Monday (Nov. 11) on Veteran’s Day by Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Executive Director Brant Ringler and FWAA President Matt Fortuna.
