LINCOLN — Jim Flanery says Creighton has a hard time recruiting the kinds of post players who stack Nebraska’s roster, so he knew points inside might be scarce.
But Flanery also knew his Bluejays attack differently than the Huskers’ first five opponents, with more screens away from the ball to free 3-point shooters.
Those shooters delivered Sunday, hitting 14 of 32 from 3-point range as CU outscored the Huskers 42-9 from long range in a 79-74 victory in front of 3,967 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Jays (4-1) dropped Nebraska to 5-1 in winning their fourth straight in the series.
“I think they’re going to have a good year,” Flanery said. “It’s a really, really good win for us.”
The Huskers, whose starting frontcourt measures 6-foot-5, 6-2 and 6-1, finished with a 46-10 advantage in points inside the free-throw lane against the Jays, who start one 6-footer.
But Creighton set the tone by sinking 3-pointers on its first three shots in jumping to a 9-4 lead.
Fight
Nebraska's Nicea Eliely fights for the ball with Creighton's Olivia Elger.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
“We thought they were going to pressure us more at the 3,” said senior wing Jaylyn Agnew, who hit two of those early 3s and finished with game highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds. “But we found some open spots, got some shots up and they went in today.”
That hasn’t always been true this season. The Jays entered the game shooting less than 32 percent from 3-point range.
But Agnew finished 5 for 11, junior guard Temi Carda was 4 for 7 and senior guard Olivia Elger was 3 for 5. Carda and Elger scored 18 points apiece.
“You can’t expect to go 14 for 32,” Flanery said. “But we’ve got a lot of people who can make ’em.”
It was a painful loss for the Huskers and Amy Williams, who dropped to 0-4 against Creighton as NU coach.
“It’s really tough for us to swallow,” Williams said. “They had an incredible night shooting, and we didn’t get out to their shooters with the same sense of urgency that we needed to.”
The Huskers worked the ball inside repeatedly to 6-5 center Kate Cain, who finished with 18 points on 9-of-15 shooting. They also scored on drives by guard Sam Haiby (17 points) and midrange shots by guard Leigha Brown (14).
They overcame the Jays’ initial barrage and led for much of the first half before Creighton tied it 32-32 at the half.
But the Jays re-established control in the third quarter with early 3s by guard Tatum Rembao and Carda. Elger added 10 points in the quarter on drives, free throws and 3-pointers as the Jays moved ahead 55-51.
