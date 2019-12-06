LINCOLN — Fred Hoiberg is a big fan of rivalry games.
It might be because he has a pretty good history in them. The new Nebraska coach was 4-0 against Iowa as a player at Iowa State and 3-1 as the Cyclones’ coach.
He’ll add Creighton as rival game No. 9 on Saturday at the CHI Health Center. And though he, two of his assistants and most of his team have no personal beef with the Jays, Hoiberg has told his team to embrace the rivalry this week.
“Rivalry games are always more electric,” Hoiberg said after Nebraska’s practice on Friday. “When I played in them, I thought they were fun. I love going in and playing, playing on the road and the opportunity to go out there and have a great test.”
A test Nebraska will get on Saturday against a 6-2 Creighton team with three sharp shooters in Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander and Mitch Ballock. The Jays are 6-2 on the year, and will be on the hunt for revenge after last year’s blowout loss to the Huskers at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“You have to be really sharp in everything you’re doing,” Hoiberg said. “It starts with Creighton and transition, they’re one of the best teams I’ve seen as far as getting the ball down the floor quickly. They score a ton on the break with three point shots.”
Hoiberg said Nebraska will be committed to getting back on defense to try and limit Creighton’s transition looks. Hoiberg and Greg McDermott know each other well, Hoiberg said. He took over for McDermott at Iowa State in 2010.
“He’s done an unbelievable job,” Hoiberg said of McDermott. “When we get out in-between the lines he’s going to be competing when I’m going to be competing to win, but at the end of the day he is a good friend.”
Nebraska comes into the game 4-4 after a 73-56 loss to Georgia Tech. The Husker shot 25% from the floor in the second half. Hoiberg said he liked Nebraska’s second half looks, which were primarily in the paint, but NU just didn’t convert. That can’t happen on Saturday, he said.
Though this is Nebraska’s second road game of the year, Wednesday’s loss against Georgia Tech wasn’t much of a hostile environment. Hoiberg said about half of the arena was filled with Nebraska fans. On Saturday, CHI Health Center will be packed to the brim.
“I try to talk to our guys about going out and enjoying it,” Hoiberg said. “You know, going out there and playing and competing our butts off, we have nothing to lose tomorrow. We’re going to go out there and hopefully correct some things that we worked on today and we’ll work on again tonight at the arena, hopefully come out and execute as well as we can.”
