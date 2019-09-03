LINCOLN — No, that wasn’t a new Nebraska player wearing “Taylor-Britt” on the back of his jersey.
It was instead Husker defensive back Cam Taylor who now goes as Taylor-Britt. There was a simple explanation for the name change.
“It was for my stepfather and when I went back home before fall camp, me and my mom decided to change it,” Taylor-Britt said. “We wanted to do it last year, but we didn’t have much time during the break. We did it when we went home and now it’s official.”
Taylor-Britt obviously has a strong relationship with his stepfather. He was proud to take the field with his new name on the back of his jersey.
“It felt great,” Taylor-Britt said. “My stepdad couldn’t be at the game, but he was watching with my little brother at home, and I looked at my phone and he sent me a text message saying, ‘It’s on your jersey, it’s on your jersey!’
“Just to make him proud because he’s been here most of my whole life and to make him proud, that’s something big for me.”
Taylor-Britt actually played a role in getting his mother, Courtney, and his stepfather together when he was a youngster in Montgomery, Alabama.
“He was one of my coaches in city league football when I played for the Montgomery Steelers, and he and my mom had the little love story or whatever,” he said. “He was one of my coaches in high school at Park Crossing as well.”
Robinson excels
It didn’t take freshman Wan’Dale Robinson long to have an impact on the Husker program. It did take just a little bit for him to get comfortable.
“I realized when I was running out and looked out into the stands and saw how many people were there,” Robinson said. “But after that I was really comfortable.”
Robinson had four carries for 21 yards and caught three passes for 33 yards. Another nice gain on a pass from Adrian Martinez was negated because Robinson was called for illegal motion on the play.
Robinson also returned a kickoff 39 yards, but he thought he was going farther.
“When Wan’Dale did get the ball, he did a great job, so we’re going to keep looking for ways to get the ball in his hands,” head coach Scott Frost said.
Martinez liked what he saw from his young teammate.
“No question I think he is very versatile. He could play outside, inside, running back, wherever for us,” Martinez said. “I think if we would have had a few more opportunities on offense he would have probably had more chances to showcase just how special he is. I am looking forward to seeing what else he can do in this offense here in the next couple of games.”
The Huskers didn’t waste any time getting the ball in Robinson’s hands. He carried on the first play of the game, but was stopped for a 2-yard gain.
Getting his first carry on the first play wasn’t a surprise.
“That was the plan going into the week,” Robinson said. “I was prepared for that. We didn’t spring it the way we wanted.”
Mills’ first game
Junior College transfer Dedrick Mills didn’t find a lot of running room against South Alabama. He finished the game with 45 yards on 15 carries, but did score on two short touchdown runs.
Mills had a nice 13-yard gain in the fourth quarter, but fumbled the ball away at the end of the run.
“Dedrick ran hard. He played hard,” Frost said. “Had a really good run on the play he ended up fumbling. We didn’t give him a lot of holes to run through early. There were one or two cuts he’ll make that he didn’t (on Saturday).”
Washington returns to action
Sophomore Maurice Washington sat out the first half because of his legal issues in California, but he had an impact on the game in the second half.
Washington had six carries for 39 yards and caught a pass for 13 yards. Frost said South Alabama was packing the box and the Huskers weren’t in the right scheme to take advantage of it.
But Washington used his speed to bounce some runs outside and pick up positive yardage.
“Mo has the quickness and elusiveness to bounce it outside, make somebody miss and outrun some people,” Frost said. “He was able to make a couple plays. Dedrick is capable of that, too, and we have other backs that are. We have to do a better job as a coaching staff.”
Safety Williams still out
Junior safety Deontai wWilliams was expected to contribute in the defensive backfield, but he missed the South Alabama game with an unspecified injury.
Williams had two interceptions and two pass breakups last season in his first year with the program.
“Deontai’s status is unknown right now,” Frost said. “Good thing is, we had several guys come in and play well at that position.
“Cam Taylor played well and is capable of playing that position. We’re going to have to wait and see on Deontai. I think our better depth this year compared to last year will help us out if anything like that happens.”
Taylor and Eric Lee saw more time with Williams out and responded well. Lee had two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, while Taylor had an interception and forced a fumble that Alex Davis recovered in the end zone for a touchdown.
#revengetour
Senior middle linebacker Mohamed Barry included the hashtag #revengetour in a tweet on Sunday night. Barry said the idea of the hashtag goes back to before last season was over.
“Everyone we play we have to show everyone our best football, basically that is what it means,” Barry said. “So we have to give it to them. It is not just at one particular team. It is at every team we play, we have to give them the most respect and we are going to play them that way every time we face them.”
