Bo Pelini said walk ons were important when he was head coach at Nebraska.
Mike Riley said the same thing.
But now, with former Husker player Scott Frost in charge, walk ons really do seem to be important after going through years where the program wasn’t really pushed.
Now Frost and his coaching staff is pushing and pushing hard to get those valuable walk ons into the program.
“The walk-on class helped us a lot this year,” Frost said Wednesday. “I think starting next year it is just going to get to a point where it is helping us more and more. I think that level of support from the walk-on program and the contribution from the walk-on program is going to increase every year.”
The walk-on class of 2020 is represented by a couple of local players who are hoping to contribute to the Husker program. Grand Island Senior High receiver Broc Douglass and Aurora tight end Nate Boerkircher are both joining the Huskers as part of their 19-player walk-on class.
Douglass had 113 receptions for 1,923 yards and 19 touchdowns for his career at Senior High. As a senior, he finished with 60 receptions for 1,016 yards and 12 TDs.
He also had 53 total tackles, including 26 solos, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups this season.
Senior High had a signing ceremony Wednesday for Douglass and high school teammate Caleb Francl who is walking on at South Dakota State
“It’s been a dream of mine to play for Nebraska ever since I got into football,” Douglass said early this month when he announced he was walking on. “They also have been one of the main programs in contact with me throughout my recruiting process, and through multiple visits I’ve gotten to develop relationships with some of the other players and talk to some of the coaches.
“It just feels like a family I want to be a part of. I love the city, the people and I’m sure I’m going to love the program.”
Isaac Gifford, younger brother of former Husker linebacker Luke Gifford, is one of those walking on with the Huskers. But Isaac Gifford is actually a blue shirt. That means he will join the program in January and pay his own way for the first semester. Next fall he’ll go on scholarship, but that scholarship will count toward the 2021 limit.
“Gosh, we are so excited to have him on the team,” Frost said. “Just as excited as we are for anyone else we got today. He is going to be an early enrollee too, so he is going to make us better right away.”
Frost also mentioned Ty Hahn, a walk-on receiver from Johnson-Brock.
“I think also Ty Hahn from southeast Nebraska is a receiver that is as good as a lot of scholarship guys around the country, he just played 8-man football,” Frost said. “He is right down the road. But guys like that are going to come in and help.
“I really like this walk-on class. I mentioned two guys but there are a lot of guys from around the state and around the area that are coming here as walk-ons. I think this might be as good of a class as we have had since we have been here.”
