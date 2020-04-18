When Brent Wetovick set up on the Nebraska campus back in August, he never thought he would finish as a Big Ten champion while competing for the Husker track and field team.
The Fullerton native accomplished that feat as a freshman.
Wetovick captured the 600-meter run in 1:16.81 during the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, on Feb. 29. The time was the fourth best in school history.
Wetovick said he couldn’t believe that he was able to win an event at the Big Ten Championships as a freshman.
“It was pretty surreal and I’m super blessed to be even competing at that level and even to find success at that level,” he said. “I’m blessed to have that talent but even more blessed to have those people behind me that got me there. There’s no way to do it alone and I definitely didn’t. I had a lot of support. That was probably the best race of my life.”
Wetovick won the race over Iowa’s Austin Lietz, who ran a 1:17.03. Wetovick said that he was in second place behind Lietz during the race. He passed on the first curve of the second lap and never looked back, although he knew Lietz was closing on him during the final stretches of the race.
“I never saw him after I passed him but I had no idea he was that close to me,” Wetovick said. “I guess he was getting pretty close to me at the end, even though I never felt him coming. It was just me and finish line.”
During his freshman seaosn, Wetovick ran the 600 three times and won them all (also winning Mark Colligan Memorial and Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational, both at the Bob Devaney Sports Center).
He was also a part of the winning 1,600 relay teams at both the Adidas Classic and Mark Colligan Memorial, along with being a part of the winning distance medley relay team at the Graduate Classic. He also won the 800 meters at the Adidas Classic and Graduate Classic. He ran in nine races as a freshman and only did not win his event on one occasion (the 800 meters at the Iowa State Classic).
Wetovick said he worked with distance coach David Harris before the season and even during the season. He felt he had a chance to compete well for the Huskers during his freshman campaign.
“From the first day of practice, I’ve been working throughout the season and competed hard throughout,” Wetovick said. “I knew I had a chance to be one of the better middle distance runners on the team, I didn’t know how that would translate to college.”
Wetovick admitted he was almost in awe when the team pulled up to Graduate Classic at the Bob Devaney Sports Center as his first time competing for the Huskers back on Jan. 17.
“I see Oklahoma and Ohio State’s buses sitting there. It was very surreal when I pulled up to Devaney for our first meet and saw those college buses sitting there,” he said. “I’m always used to seeing Humphrey St. Francis’ bus or Nebraska Christian’s bus or even Palmer’s bus when I was high school. That was something to see because that made realize I was going to be competing against great athletes from those big universities.”
Wetovick didn’t qualify to the NCAA Indoor championships in the Albuquerque Convention Center in New Mexico. There is no 600 event at the national meet.
However, he was actually back in Lincoln when he heard about the news about the championships being canceled due to COVID-19.
“Some of my teammates were already down there when they decided to cancel the meet,” Wetovick said. “UNL announced that they had canceled school that week and they were stuck down there.”
It was also announced that all spring sports would be canceled, which meant there was no outdoor season. Wetovick said he was upset about that because he would liked to have seen what he could have done in the spring season.
“At first, I didn’t believe that they weren’t going to bring it back,” Wetovick said. “At the time, I thought there was no way this was going to be long term as it actually is right now. I thought it would be a two-week deal. I would have liked to see what it could have translated to a 400-meter track. I had been training to do the 800 as well. I think I had the footspeed from the 600 and try to extend. It would have been real interesting to see what I could have done.”
With no school, practices or meets going on, Wetovick is back in Fullerton working at his parents’ ranch as well as doing some construction work on the side.
However, Wetovick said that this is going to be his only year at Nebraska. He wants to focus on being a rancher in the future. But he’s thankful for being involved in track and field at both the high school and college level.
While competing for Fullerton, he won three individual titles in the 400 and 800 and has a 1,600 title as well. He helped the Warriors bring home the Class C state runner-up trophy in 2019.
“I’m ready to pursue my ranching career with the same grit, tenacity and focus that brought me success in track,” Wetovick said. “I have about 40-50 herd of cattle already. I love being out here in Fullerton so much. But I’ve had more success than I ever could have dreamed about in track in both high school and college. And I loved it. I’m just ready to move on and pursue some different goals.”
But Wetovick still said he wishes he was competing during the outdoor season right now, but winning the 600 at the Big Ten Indoor Championships was a great way to finish his freshman season.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be a Big Ten champion in an event as a freshman. I couldn’t think of a better way to cap a successful season than to go out like that,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.