There were many questions about possible Big Ten Conference realignment at Big Ten Media Days in July.
The East Division — loaded with Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan — has won every Big Ten championship game since the conference changed the divisions when Rutgers and Maryland were added in 2014.
At that time, Penn State was still recovering from the Jerry Sandusky scandal. Head coach James Franklin was in his first season as head coach and the Nittany Lions weren’t what they are now.
Nebraska was dangerous — at times — with Bo Pelini in charge. Wisconsin and Iowa have been solid through the years but not national championship contenders despite Iowa’s unbeaten regular season in 2015. A goal-line stand against Michigan State in the Big Ten championship game that year could have gotten Iowa into the four-time playoff.
But things are changing in the West, and Nebraska with Scott Frost in charge is one of the biggest changes.
Frost isn’t in favor of changing the divisions at this point in time.
“I love the divisions the way they are,” Frost said. “I don’t think it will be very long before people are talking about the West the way they’re talking about the East. We have a responsibility to try and make that happen too.”
With Nebraska leading the way, the West can get better and better.
“If I’m being honest, I don’t think the West is as good as it should be because Nebraska hasn’t been as good as it should be,” said Frost, brutally honest as usual.
Sophomore quarterback Adrian Martinez is on board.
He didn’t come to Nebraska to be 4-8 like the Huskers have been the past two seasons.
“There’s an expectation to compete for championships, whether that would be for Big Ten championships or national championships,” Martinez said. “That’s the expectation and that’s the way it should be. I want that to remain and even bring it to another level, become a more consistent program.”
To do that, the Huskers will have to overcome a fast-improving West Division, and if you don’t understand that, then you’re not paying attention to what’s been building at Purdue and Minnesota as well as Nebraska.
Some called the Big Ten the best conference in the nation a year ago, even though the Southeast Conference was loaded at the top with teams like Alabama and Georgia. The bottom of the SEC may not have been as strong as the bottom of the Big Ten.
“I think what sets the Big Ten apart from any other league is the quality of teams top to bottom,” Frost said. “There are no easy games in this league. I don’t care who you’re playing. You better come ready to play. Every single team can beat you if you don’t play well. I don’t know if that exists in every league. I know it exists here.
“This is a fun league to be a part of because you have to prepare well, practice well and play well if you expect to get a ‘W’ on Saturday,”
If there is realignment, not everyone will be happy. Rutgers coach Chris Ash — who has to play Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State every year — knows that.
“We could try to do that and have those conversations, I just don’t think it’s possible,” Ashe said. “It is what it is. It’s a very competitive league on both sides, in the East and in the West, and we’ve got to play who we play, and I like where it’s at right now, and I don’t see it changing anytime soon.”
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz likes the divisions the way they are based on geography, and he’s done the research to support his views.
“If you track, at least go back six years, five years, four years. Ohio State’s won more games than anybody. That’s not a discussion,” Ferentz said. “No. 2? Anyone want to venture a guess? Wisconsin. That’s not a discussion. And everybody else is chasing those two.
“So I think perception sometimes, you get all these crazy ideas. It’s tough to win in college football no matter where you are. That’s all I know. Especially when you’re in a tough conference. And the Big Ten is certainly one of the more competitive conferences.”
Let’s just keep things the way they are. It makes sense geographically, and here’s betting that sometime in the near future a West Division team is going to win a Big Ten title.
“It all probably cycles, and if you make adjustments, you’d probably have to go back and make another adjustment later on,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “At the end of the day, I don’t foresee any changes coming in the near future.”