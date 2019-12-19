Bellevue West receiver and Nebraska commit Zavier Betts will sign with the Huskers on Friday, according to T-Bird coach Michael Huffman.
"Coach (Scott) Frost called the counselor today and did a grade check, and (Betts) is doing well," Huffman said. "He wants him to be a part of this early signing group, which they feel is a special collection of talent."
Betts had been working to get academically qualified for some time. He still has a little bit of work to do in the second semester, but Nebraska feels comfortable enough to let Betts sign tomorrow.
Bellevue West plans to hold a ceremony at the school at 7:30 a.m. Friday for Betts' signing.
Betts is one of the highest-rated players in NU’s 2020 class. He’s the No. 52 player in the nation according to Rivals, and No. 107 according to the 247Sports composite.
Betts had 64 catches for 1,185 yards and 17 touchdowns during his senior season. He finished his standout career with two state titles, 3,330 receiving yards and 46 touchdowns.
