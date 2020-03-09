LINCOLN — Mario Verduzco never heard a discouraging word from Adrian Martinez last season as his prized pupil went through injuries and on-field struggles during a 5-7 season.
The Nebraska quarterback didn’t complain to his position coach about an injury to his non-throwing shoulder that would later require offseason surgery. Nor did he say much about the knee injury that kept him out multiple games.
“He would never let on to me about one thing or another, I’ll tell you that,” Verduzco said. “From game to game, it just seemed like he was healthy as a horse.”
Martinez, as Husker fans now know, wasn’t healthy for much of the season. Nebraska coaches don’t like talking about the nature or extent of injuries, so Scott Frost’s declaration that Martinez had surgery on his non-throwing shoulder was technically news Monday. Martinez will wear the green no-contact jersey he has long worn in every practice. He may be held out of some drills, Frost said, particularly around the goal line.
And Martinez will be the No. 1 quarterback to start spring camp, Frost said. No real hesitation in that designation.
The junior from Fresno, California, wasn’t among the players who spoke to the media Monday — typically, he would — and there will be a competition as backups Noah Vedral and Luke McCaffrey get snaps with the No. 1 unit. But Martinez will get the first snaps with that top group.
And if McCaffrey doesn’t win the job, there’s a possibility in the fall that Frost considers putting the redshirt freshman in for a few plays at receiver. McCaffrey did so in the Maryland game last season.
When asked what he thought of McCaffrey moving to receiver, Verduzco said, “Other than smoke coming out of my ears?”
“No, he’s a quarterback,” Verduzco said. “And if anything happens beyond that, that’s a discussion I’m certain he’d enter into with Coach Frost.”
A fourth quarterback, freshman Logan Smothers, is almost certain to redshirt, barring mass injury. Verduzco said Smothers did well on a quarterback test — “ripped it apart” — and has recovered from a rib injury suffered toward the end of his high school football career.
“Full go,” Verduzco said. “He’s good to go. He’s fast right now and he got faster since he got here in January because he was healing. He can run now, man, that cat can run. He’s really pretty smooth.”
Verduzco laughed when asked about Smothers’ personality. Smothers sat next to Verduzco at a quarterbacks dinner and said all of three words.
“I had to tell him shut up and not talk so much,” Verduzco joked. “He’s a quiet guy, but Logan’s getting used to everyone around him.”
Frost touched on some other subjects Monday at his press conference:
-- Frost said he didn’t want to “burden” outside linebackers coach Mike Dawson with the special teams coordinator role, so he hired special teams analyst Jonathan Rutledge to handle the Xs and Os, which takes work off the plate of the assistant coaches. Frost said the assistants will still work with special teams, as Rutledge can’t coach the team during game days.
“Special teams cost us three or four games last year,” Frost said.
Special teams was an emphasis on day one of camp and Frost liked the team buy-in. NU needs better effort on special teams, Frost said, and the Huskers need a kickoff specialist who can “drive” a kickoff into the end zone. Nebraska lacked that in 2019 as Wisconsin and Iowa returned kickoffs for touchdowns as a result.
-- Frost said new offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach Matt Lubick has helped immediately with NU’s offensive organization — how the coaches script plays, how many reps were taken in a given play — and that’s resulted in a faster, higher-tempo workout than NU had last spring.
“He’s got his work cut out for him,” Frost said of Lubick. Frost trusts Lubick will get it done.
-- Newcomers Jordon Riley and Alante Brown were both mentioned by Frost as players who could made an immediate impact.
-- Frost is “backing off” JD Spielman right now as he takes a personal break away from the program, but NU will be “keeping tabs” on Spielman’s progress.
-- Frost joked that he was afraid to say the first practice was good out of concern that media and fans would perceive it to be better than it was.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Frost said.
