LINCOLN — Adrian Martinez expects to start against Purdue.
“Yeh,” he said on Tuesday. “I feel physically ready and expect to go.”
No surprise there.
And QBs coach Mario Verduzco seemed to confirm what Martinez said in response to a question as to whether Martinez would start on Saturday.
“Yeh, he looks good, man,” Verduzco said following practice on Wednesday. “He looks like his old self, so yeh, full-steam ahead.”
But Scott Frost suggested on Thursday the starter would be a game-time decision.
Also, no surprise; let the Boilermakers wonder until Nebraska takes its first snap, though the odds are Martinez will be back on the field after missing the past two games with an undisclosed injury. He’s been wearing a brace on his left leg, down from the knee.
In fact, he wanted to go in the Indiana game when Luke McCaffrey, who had replaced an injured Noah Vedral, appeared to limp off the field after taking a hit in the fourth quarter.
Verduzco thought McCaffrey might be limping so he called down to Martinez on a headset and told him to “check out McCaffrey, see if I’m seeing things right,” said Verduzco.
Martinez confirmed through McCaffrey that Verduzco was right.
“That was an interesting conversation, to say the least, well, because Adrian wanted to play, yeh,” Verduzco said. “I said, ‘Listen, I get it. But it’s really important that you understand that now if something were to happen to you because you can’t protect yourself, we’ve got a real issue.’
“Then Coach Frost wanted to see who could run the best, and all that sort of stuff, on the sidelines, and Noah felt like he was ready to go, so let’s go.”
Vedral finished out the game, allowing Martinez more time to heal.
Missing two games was difficult, no question. “I don’t like sitting out,” said Martinez. “But there’s always something to draw from the experience, any experience. I was just trying to be the best teammate I could be, still be a leader on the field and help out the Q’s that were playing.”
Vedral and McCaffrey were a combined 19-of-22 passing for 272 yards and one touchdown—a McCaffrey 24-yarder to Kanawai Noa to give the Huskers a halftime lead—and they rushed for a combined 102 yards and two touchdowns, both by Vedral, who also caught a 22-yard pass from wide receiver JD Spielman on a bit of throwback trickery.
Vedral also fumbled twice, one of which Indiana’s Allen Stallings IV returned 68 yards to the Nebraska 8-yard line. Vedral ran down Stallings and made the tackle.
“To me, that’s Nebraska football. That’s what it’s supposed to be about, in a nutshell,” Verduzco said. “Regardless, come hell or high water, or whatever’s happening, man, let’s go . . . let’s go. I think that’s what it’s about. And I think a Nebraska kid is particularly that kind of cat.”
The ability to run, though not necessarily to catch a player and make a tackle, is essential for a Husker quarterback and along with that, something that factored into whether to send Martinez in for McCaffrey in the fourth quarter.
“You’ve heard Coach Frost say it . . . particularly at the goofy-ass position I coach is, can one guy protect himself just with his running and so on and so forth,” said Verduzco. “That was paramount in our mind, and so the decision was made to let Noah go back in.”
Oh yes, McCaffrey wanted to go back in as well.
“It was a little bit surreal,” Verduzco said. “I don’t know that I’ve ever been in that situation before, but Luke wanted to continue to go and Noah wanted back in and Adrian wanted in. I was ready for Coach Frost to say, ‘Put me in, man, let me go.’ So it was interesting, to say the least.”
Even though he wanted to go in, when Verduzco called down, Martinez didn’t just say McCaffrey couldn’t continue and he, Martinez, needed to replace him.
“No, he’s a good soldier, so he basically followed orders, so to speak,” Verduzco said.
Now, Martinez is hoping the orders include his starting against Purdue.
Missing the two games, with an off-week in between, has “allowed me to recover, and I’m back, ready to go,” said Martinez. “I feel like my arm’s juiced up and, you know, everything’s recuperated.
“I’m ready to be back and fired up.”
All he needs is the go-ahead from Frost.
Mike Babcock is a long-time Husker beat reporter and editor for Hail Varsity Magazine.
