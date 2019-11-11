Nebraska will bring a three-game losing streak into Saturday’s game against No. 15 Wisconsin.
It’s been a rough stretch for the Huskers (4-5, 2-4 in the Big Ten), but head coach Scott Frost said the players remain upbeat.
“I think the vast majority of our kids love the game, like what we are doing, see the direction we are going in and are really optimistic about what is going to happen,” Frost said Monday at his weekly press conference. “They are enjoying being around each other. The tighter knit your team is, the better chance you have of getting through good times or bad times.”
The times haven’t been particularly good for the Huskers this season. They are 2-3 in one-score games, including a 38-31 loss to Indiana and a 31-27 loss to Purdue in their last two games before their second bye week of the season.
There has been a lot of talk about Husker quarterback Adrian Martinez. The sophomore missed a couple of wide open receivers for potential touchdowns in the loss to Purdue, and has seemed hesitant in his decision making at times.
Frost just wants more consistent play from his quarterback.
“Again, a lot of things get put on that kid’s shoulders. We need to be better around him, but I think he can play better than he did last week,” Frost said. “It’s just consistency, making sure he completes balls and gets the balls to them and just being a little more definitive with his decisions. He needs to be a little sharper and crisper so balls are coming out quicker and decisions are made quicker.”
Martinez took the blame for his performance immediately after the game. He said nothing changed when he watched the film.
“Not much has changed for me personally on my stance,” he said. “From that game, the things I thought I missed right after the game are the things I saw I missed watching it a few days later. I’ll take that one. That one is on me. I thought the guys played well enough around me to win that game, and I didn’t perform my best, and that’s on me.”
The Huskers will need Martinez and all his teammates to perform at their best against the Badgers (7-2, 4-2). Wisconsin has been at or near the top of the Big Ten West Division for a number of years.
That’s where Frost wants his program to be.
“We need to get our program to where we can give them a run and compete with them because they’ve been consistently probably the best team in our half for quite a few years,” Frost said. “Hats off to them and credit to where they are as a program. They’re probably going to have a target on their back from every Big Ten West team for a while because they’ve been at the top.”
Mazour on scholarship
The Huskers had one last scholarship to give this season. Frost said Monday it went to senior running back Wyatt Mazour, a former walk-on who was put on scholarship last season.
“We can do it retroactive, so pay for their semester whenever we get it to them,” Frost said. “We wanted to give it to a guy that earned it and represented Nebraska best, and I ended up giving it to Wyatt Mazour.”
The former Boone Central/Newman Grove standout has been a regular on special teams. This year he has nine carries for 41 yards and has caught three passes for 44 yards.
Nebraska-Maryland time set
The Big Ten announced Monday that the Nebraska game at Maryland on Nov. 23 will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by BTN.
The Big Ten announced over the weekend that Saturday’s Wisconsin-Nebraska game would start at 11 a.m. and will also be televised by BTN.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.