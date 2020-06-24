Former Nebraska football player Maurice Washington has been found and is "safe and sound," Lincoln police said on Tuesday evening. Washington had been considered missing since June 19 when a missing persons report was filed to the Lincoln Police Department.
LPD declined to provide more details. A phone call to Washington’s number earlier in the day went directly to voicemail.
Washington, 20, was dismissed from the Husker football team by coach Scott Frost in January, about three months after he was indefinitely removed from the team for failing to uphold standards set by Frost.
He also entered the NCAA transfer portal in January but hasn't landed at a new school.
Though Washington is still listed in in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student directory, he was not enrolled in classes for this past spring or this summer.
Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail in March after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in a California court case alleging he sent a 10-second video of a sex act to a girl who was in that video.
Washington first joined the Husker football team for the 2018 season and played despite being under investigation for the incident in California that led to his conviction. Charges against Washington were filed in February 2019, but Washington appeared in seven games during the 2019 season before being removed from the team.
In 177 career touches, Washington produced 1,360 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
20180901_spo_fans_01
Nebraska fans topple the goal posts following the Huskers' 24-7 home victory over No. 2 and 3 ranked Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 29, 1994. It was the eighth time in Memorial Stadium history that the posts were torn down. The Huskers (9-0) dominated the first half while taking a 17-0 lead and holding a 234 to 89 edge in total yards. Nebraska defeated Colorado 24-7.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_02
Nebraska running back Ahman Green is consoled by an unidentified husker fan after Nebraska was upset by Arizona State University on Saturday night, Sept. 21, 1996, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. ASU defeated Nebraska 19-0.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_03
Nebraska fans Brian Bumann and Nancy Brewer of Spencer, Iowa, enjoy a moment in the rain as they watched Saturday's Nebraska Cornhuskers Football vs. Iowa State game in Ames, Iowa. It was the first time since the last Spring Game that the boyfriend and girlfriend have seen their Huskers play. Nebraska defeated ISU 49-14.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
20180901_spo_fans_04
Cindy Swigart of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, formerly of Omaha, Nebraska, adds a Husker flag to her tailgate party on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 30, 1996, outside of ProPlayer Stadium. The University of Nebraska playied Virgina Tech in the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1996. Nebraska defeated Virgina Tech 41-21 .
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_05
Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, center, signs a football for fan Eric Stratton of Columbia, Maryland, as his wife Nancy looks on shortly before the team departed from the Lincoln, Nebraska, airport, for Miami, Florida. Stratton, a 1985 NU graduate, was in Lincoln for the holidays. Osborne and the Huskers were headed to Miami to play in the Orange Bowl. It would be Osborne's final game as head coach. Nebraska defeated Tennessee 42-17 to win a share of the national title.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
20180901_spo_fans_07
Fans at 72nd and Dodge Streets in Omaha, Nebraska, celebrate after the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers defeated the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl on Friday, Jan. 2, 1998. The second-ranked Huskers manhandled third-ranked Tennessee 42-17 to complete a 13-0 season and earn a a share of the national championship.
JILL SAGERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_09
Nebraska fans Tom Poeue, left, and Mike Novak, both of Lincoln, Nebraska, cheer on the Huskers on Monday night, Aug. 29, 1983, during the Kick-off Classic, featuring the Huskers and Penn State, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Nebraska defeated Penn State 44-6.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_11
Disappointed Nebraska cheerleaders take in the moment after Nebraska lost in the 1984 Orange Bowl to the University of Miami on Monday, Jan. 2, 1984, in Miami, Florida. Nebraska failed on a two-point conversion attempt with 48 seconds left that would have won the game and the national championship. A successful kick would have tied the score. Miami's Ken Calhoun broke up the conversion pass from quarterback Turner Gill to I-back Jeff Smith, leaving the inspired Hurricanes with a 31-30 upset victory over the top-ranked Cornhuskers. "We were trying to win the game, " Nebraska Coach Tom Osborne said. "I don't think you go for a tie in that case. You try to win the game. We wanted an undefeated season and a clear-cut national championship."
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_12
Nebraska football coach Frank Solich signs a T-shirt for Special Olympic athlete Caleb Crippen, 13, of Hickman, Nebraska, during Media Day at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2000. Solich was fired on Saturday night, Nov. 29, 2003, after winning more than 75 percent of his games over six seasons. Solich took over after Tom Osborne retired after the 1997 season. Solich was 42-9 in his first four seasons. He was Big 12 coach of the year in 1999 and 2001, won the 1999 conference title and his team played for the national championship after the 2001 season.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
20180901_spo_fans_13
From left: Husker fans Jim Colburn, Dick Upah and Bill Sims watch a football scrimmage at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2002.
LAURA INNS/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_14
Amanda & Jeremy Stutzman of David City, Nebraska, wait with other Huskers fans outside of the Rose Bowl before the game on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2002, in Pasadena, California. The Miami Hurricanes defeated the Huskers 37â€“14 to win their fifth national title.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_15
Fans hold up placards in the east stands to celebrate Nebraska's 250th consecutive sellout on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002, as the Nebraska played Utah State in a college football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2002 ,in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Utah State 44-13.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERLAD
20180901_spo_fans_16
Seats were plentiful and fans sparse at the Independence Bowl on Friday Dec. 27, 2002, in Shreveport, Louisiana. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played Ole Miss in the Independence Bowl. Ole Miss defeated Nebraska 27-23. The Huskers sealed their first non-winning season in 41 years on Friday night. The Huskers ended their season with a record of 7-7.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_17
Bill Callahan meets the fans at the kickoff of the Husker Nation Tour at the First National Bank plaza in Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday, June 25, 2004. It gave fans a chance to see, hear, ask questions and get Callahan's autograph.
PHIL JOHNSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_18
From left: Steve Thelen of Lincoln, Nebraska, Matt Keyes and Jeff Gunn, both of Omaha, Nebraska, finally had plenty to cheer about following the first blocked punt on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2004, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, as the Huskers took on Missouri. Nebraska defeated Missouri 24-3.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_19
Husker fan Kevin Wulf of Superior, Nebraska, gets a close up view of pregame warmups as Nebraska played Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday evening, Sept. 10, 2005. Nebraska defeated Wake Forest 31-3.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_20
Husker fans embrace Terrence Nunn after his long first quarter touchdown at the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team against the Michigan Wolverines at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, on Wednesday, December 28, 2005. Nebraska defeated Michigan 32-28.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_21
Husker fans hope for revenge after losing to Kansas 40-15 in 2005. Nebraska played Kansas in a Big 12 college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska got their revenge and defeated Kansas 39-32.
JEFFREY Z. CARNEY/THE WORLD-HERA
20180901_spo_fans_22
Marilyn Beebe of Lincoln, Nebraska, watches the end of regulation time during the Nebraska vs. Kansas football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2006, in Lincoln. Kansas rallied to force overtime, but Nebraska prevailed with a 39-32 win. Beebe said the game was little more tense then she liked.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_23
Retro dressed fans with a retro sign from left: Matt Thkemeier, Ben Grabenstein, both of Omaha, Nebraska, Adam Grabenstein of Eustis, Nebraska, Chris Kramer of Omaha and Bob Floth of Snickley, Nebraska, cheer on the Nebraska football team. Nebraska played Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2006. Oklahoma defeated Nebraska 21-7.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_25
With victory in the bag, Husker Glenn Patterson shoots pictures of fans behind Nebraska's bench with a tiny camera in the fourth quarter of the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 1969. The Huskers took on Georgia in the bowl and defeated the Bulldogs 45-6.
TOM ALLAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_28
A Husker fan reacts as Nebraska plays Oklahoma State in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_29
A fan sends a message from the stands as Nebraska played Oklahoma State University in Big 12 college football action on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_30
The exodus for the halftime concessions began early in the second quarter as a fan signed his displeasure during the Nebraska vs. Oklahoma State football game on Saturday, Oct. 13, 2007, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Oklahoma State defeated Nebraska 45-14. It was coach Bill Callahan's fourth season as coach. In 2007, Callahan finished with a 5-7 record.
CRAIG CHANDLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_31
University of Kansas student Andrew Claassen, left center, taunts University of Nebraska fan Adam Loecker after Kansas went up 48-21 in the second quarter during the Nebraska Cornhuskers' football game against the Kansas Jayhawks on Friday, Nov. 2, 2007. Claassen and Loecker are friends from high school in McPherson, Kansas. Loecker said he was not surprised by the Nebraska performance in the first half. Kansas defeated Nebraska 76-39.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_32
Mick Wiater of Papillion, Nebraska, enjoys pre-game festivities as the Nebraska Cornhuskers prepare to take on the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2009, in Jacksonville, Florida. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_33
Larry the Cable Guy, aka Pawnee City, Nebraska, native Dan Whitney, signs autographs for fans before the game. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Clemson Tigers in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on January 1, 2009. Nebraska defeated Clemson 26-21.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_34
Nebraska football players Jim Anderson, left, and Jerry List autograph some footballs for Mark Rouse, 8, of Lincoln, Nebraska, during a Tuesday, Dec. 14, 1971, autograph session.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_35
Nebraska fan Rose Crowley of Omaha, Nebraska, sports a hat she bought in 1982. She said she wears it to every homecoming game. Nebraska played Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009 at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_36
Nebraska fans fill Memorial Stadium during the 300th consecutive sell-out football game against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2009, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 55-0.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_37
Nebraska fans from left: Steve Hernandez, Brett Kay, Brett Gotch and Calvin Kramper of South Sioux City, Nebraska, cheer for the Huskers dressed as the band KISS against Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009. Nebraska defeated Baylor 20-10.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_38
Husker fan Ron Freiburger, left, celebrates as his good friend and Oklahoma fan Jack Land shows disappointment in the Sooners. Land grew up in Oklahoma while Freiburger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The two friends now live in Los Angeles, California. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers took on the University of Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2009. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma 10-3.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_39
Dann Leffler of West Point, Nebraska, wears his homemade ears of corn as Nebraska played Kansas at Kivisto Field in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2009. Nebraska defeated Kansas 31-17.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_40
Nebraska athletic director Tom Osborne visits with fans following the Huskers' 20-10 victory over Baylor at Floyd Casey Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2009.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_41
University of Nebraska cheerleader Kim Huhmann leaps into the air for a photo near the San Diego Bay before performing in a battle of the bands pep rally at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. The Husker football team was in San Diego to play Arizona in the Holiday Bowl. The Huskers defeated Arizona 33-0.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_42
Nick Schwenck, 13, of Phoenix, Arizona, center, stands with his father Tim Schwenck, right, outside of Qualcomm Stadium before the start of the Holiday Bowl, in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2009. Tim Schwenck is originally from Ashland, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Arizona in the Holiday Bowl 33-0 for win.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_43
Nebraska fans cheer for the Huskers as they return to the locker room following warmups at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2010. Nebraska defeated Washington 56-21.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_44
Eli Spencer, 11, from Denver, Colorado, shows his Blackshirt crossbones. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct. 30, 2010. Nebraska defeated Missouri 31-17.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_45
Nebraska seniors from left: Tyler Legate, Austin Jones, Jim Ebke and Lance Thorell take the field ahead of the rest of the team on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2011, before playing Tennessee Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers defeated Tennessee Chattanooga 40-7.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_46
As a dental student and a Huskers super fan Paul Favela keeps busy and studies his anatomy homework before the Ohio State game outside of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011. Nebraska defeated Ohio State 34-27.
CHRIS DORWART/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_47
Fans cheer for the Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 16, 1978, in Lincoln, Nebraska, during a football game against Hawaii. Nebraska defeated Hawaii 56-10.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_48
Brothers Don Drozd , left, and Andy Drozd, both of Columbus, Nebraska, cheer on the Cornhuskers. Nebraska palyed Oklahoma State on Saturday, October 6, 1984, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Oklahoma State 17-3.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_49
Nebraska fan Mike McCann was full of emotion as the Huskers took on Alabama in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1977, at Memorial Stadium. The Huskers defeated Alabama 31-24.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_50
Fans tear down the goal posts following Nebraska's 52-7 win over Colorado on Saturday, Oct. 31, 1992, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Huskers finished the season at 9-3.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_51
The goal posts come down as Nebraska fans scale them on Friday, Nov. 26, 1982, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, following the Husker's win over Oklahoma. Nebraska was a 28-24 winner, the Big Eight Conference champion for the second year in a row and headed for the Orange Bowl again.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_52
From left: Nebraska fans Diana Bolton, Mary Edwards, and Marilyn and Al Vyhnalef watch the Cornhusker's 31-7 victory over Colorado in the rain on Saturday, Oct. 30, 1971, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_53
Usher Carissa Kay Moorer of Fairbury, Nebraska, keeps under wraps but maintains her spirit as fan Patrick Collins of Omaha, Nebraska, cheers Nebraska's second touchdown during a football game against Oregon on Saturday, Sept. 28, 1985. Nebraska defeated Oregon 63-0. The Huskers finished the 1985 season 9-3.
BILL BATSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_54
A fan sports a tattoo of Nebraska quarterback Taylor Martinez and young Jack Hoffman. Football fans meet the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013. A friendship between Burkhead, then a Nebraska running back, and Jack led to a moment at the Cornhuskers' Red-White game that made the youngster an overnight celebrity. His 69-yard touchdown run electrified Memorial Stadium and brought awareness nationally to pediatric brain cancer, with which Jack was diagnosed in May 2011 at age 5.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_55
Joelle Freed of Omaha, Nebraska, cries as she and her grandmother Kathy Freed of Bellevue, Nebraska, left, meet NU quarterback Taylor Martinez with a life-sized cutout in his likeness. Joelle Freed said her family gave her the cutout for Christmas and admitted that she's more of a fan of Martinez than of Nebraska football. Football fans met the Nebraska Huskers during Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Friday, Aug. 2, 2013.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_56
Nebraska corner back Ciante Evans (17) celebrates scoring a touchdown with Jessica Klein of Lincoln in the first quarter. Evans scored after intercepting Southern Mississippi quarterback Allan Bridgford. On the left is Husker defensive end Randy Gregory (44). Nebraska played Southern Mississippi in a football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2013. Nebraska defeated Southern Miss 56-13.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_57
Cory Kruse, of Lincoln, Nebraska, dresses as Batman for the football game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football against the UCLA Bruins at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Sept. 14, 2013. Nebraska lost to UCLA 41-21.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_58
Kristen Houska of Lincoln, Nebraska, enjoys the first rays of sun while tailgating with friends and family before the Nebraska Huskers play the Minnesota Gophers at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2013. Houska said that she and her Nebraskan companions came up for a weekend of football and Mall of America. Nebraska lost to Minnesota 34-23.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_59
Nebraska fan James Ellis cheers on the Huskers as they leave the field following their 27-24 win over Northwestern. Nebraska played Northwestern in a football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2013.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_60
Nebraska fans such as Mark Leffler, center, yelled down to the field from the stands after they disagreed with a play called by officials in the second quarter as the Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_61
Nebraska fans greet the Huskers before they take the field against Michigan State. The Nebraska Huskers play the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_62
Nebraska fan James Leffler sits in the stands as the Huskers played the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2013. With ticket stubs in his hat dating from as far back as 1965, Leffler said he has attended every game since then and is a huge fan of the Nebraska Huskers. Nebraska lost to Michigan State 41-28.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_63
Nebraska fans take cover before the start of the Gator Bowl. The Huskers played the Georgia Bulldogs in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2014. The Huskers defeated Georgia 24-19.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_65
Husker football coach Bo Pelini signs autographs at the Big Red Express' first stop on Saturday, June 28, 2014, in Columbus, Nebraska. The 16-car train left with University of Nebraska athletic department coaches and officials from Omaha, Nebraska, and made its way to North Platte, Nebraska.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_66
Dan Schneiss, left, and Jim McFarland are swamped with fans on the field after the Cornhuskers beat the Kansas State Wildcats 10-7 on November 15, 1969, in Manhattan, Kansas.
WORLD-HERALD FILE PHOTO
20180901_spo_fans_67
Nebraska wide receiver Kenny Bell smiles at fans in the stands at Memorial Stadium during Husker Fan Day on Friday, Aug. 1, 2014, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_68
Omaha's Sue Gardner shows off her football bling. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on August 30, 2014.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_69
From left: Husker fans Jay Kleymann, Andy Gradioville and Michelle Turner watch the Orange Bowl at the Candle Light Lounge at 50th and Grover Streets on Sunday, Jan. 1, 1995. The Nebraska Cornhuskers beat the Miami Hurricanes 24-17.
ED RATH/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_70
Nebraska fans celebrate after Husker wide receiver Kenny Bell scored a touchdown against Miami in the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2014. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_71
Anna Weigandt, left, of Kokomo, Ind., uses a beer funnel to drink a beer as Jeff Bedwell, of Chicago, gives two thumbs up during tailgating festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a college football game against Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2014. Nebraska defeated Northwestern 38-17.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_72
Abby Miller, an Nebraska Scarlet, waits to see if the officials would add a second on the clock for a final play. They did, but the Huskers fell short and lost, 45-42. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the USC Trojans at the Holiday Bowl in San Diego, California, on Dec. 27, 2014, for the Holiday Bowl.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_73
Husker fan John MacDonald watches as NU is unable to score on the last second play of the fourth quarter. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the USC Trojans in the Holiday Bowl at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California, on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2014. Nebraska lost to USC 45-42.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_74
Nebraska football player Dana Brinson signs autographs in this undated photo. Brinson joined the Huskers in 1985 after earning a scholarship at the wingback position. At 5'9" and 170 pounds, Brinson came to Nebraska after playing previously at Valdosta, Georgia. He is from Valdosta.
MEL EVANS/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_75
Madisyn Hoffer, 5, has her hair braided into an "N" during Husker Fan Day on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_76
Nebraska Head Coach Mike Riley, center, is swarmed by fans while leaving Husker Fan Day on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2015, at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_77
Fans take a Husker themed bus from Lincoln, Nebraska, to Omaha, Nebraska, on Interstate 80. The University of Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Brigham Young University Cougars in a football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015, in Lincoln. Nebraska lost to BYU 33-28.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_78
Nebraska fans crowd around the gate before the game against BYU at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015. Nebraska lost to BYU 33-28.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_79
Nebraska cheerleaders Kaitlyn Schulenberg, left, Haley Urwiler and Caitlin McDermott react to Nebraska tying the game with a two-point conversion near the end of the fourth quarter. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Miami Hurricanes at Sun Life Stadium in Miami, Florida, on Sept. 19, 2015. Nebraska lost to Miami 36-33 in overtime.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_80
Fans make their way into the concourse of Memorial Stadium during pregame festivities. The University of Nebraska and the University of Wisconsin played a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin 23-12.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_81
After another close loss, Nebraska fans are slow to leave their seats. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played a football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oct.10, 2015. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin 23-12.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_82
While in their Halloween costumes, Ciera Hardy, center, of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Katie Hofer, of Omaha, Nebraska, shout "Go Big Red" during pregame festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Purdue Boilermakers played a college football game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2015. Nebraska lost to Purdue 55-45.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_83
Jayden Potter, 10, of Lincoln, Nebraska, leaves a tribute for Sam Foltz at a growing memorial for the Nebraska punter at the base of a statue of Tom Osborne and Brook Berringer on the north side of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, Monday, July 25, 2016. Foltz, a senior, was killed in a car wreck in Wisconsin Saturday night, July 23.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_84
Nebraska fans sign the place hold card for Nebraska punter Sam Foltz during the Nebraska Football Fan Day at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016. Foltz, a punter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team died in a car accident in Wisconsin on Saturday, July 23, 2016.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_86
Nebraska's Stanley Morgan Jr. (8) celebrates with fans after the win over Oregon. Husker nation was a jubilant after a 3-0 non-conference campaign. Nebraska defeated Oregon 35-32.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_87
The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field during the tunnel walk prior to the game against the Oregon Ducks which was the 350th consecutive sell out at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Nebraska defeated Oregon 35-32.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_88
Mike Grout cleans up a sprayed on tattoo on the back of his son, Terrance Grout, of Los Angeles, California, during tailgating festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Oregon Ducks in a NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016. Nebraska defeated Oregon 35-32.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_89
Luke Schilling, 9, of Greenfield, Indiana, catches a football during pregame festivities. Nebraska and Indiana played a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016. Nebraska defeated Indiana 27-22.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_90
Actor James Connor, left, who plays Dr. Pepper's Larry Culpepper, poses for a picture with Nebraska fans Stephen Burkholder, and his son, Wade Burkholder. Connor grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Wisconsin Badgers in a football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin 23-17 in overtime.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_91
Nebraska fans gather on a balcony of a building outside of Camp Randall Stadium before the game. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Wisconsin Badgers in a football game at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Nebraska lost to Wisconsin 23-17 in overtime.
MEGAN FARMER/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_92
Husker fan Heather Matson reacts after the Huskers fall behind 13-0. The Nebraska Cornhuskers played the Iowa Hawkeyes in a football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. Nebraska lost to Iowa 40-10.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_93
Husker fans Shaun Williams, of Omaha, and Aaron Wyatt, of Lincoln, Neb., arrive to Autzen Stadium via kayak before the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Oregon Ducks play a college football game in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Nebraska lost to Oregon 42-35.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_95
Kent Titze, of Phoenix, Arizona, poses for a portrait during pregame festivities. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Illinois Fighting Illini play a college football game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois, Friday, Sept. 29, 2017. Nebraska defeated Illinois 28-6.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_96
Husker fan Corey Nelson of Des Moines, Iowa, rides a mechanical bull outside Memorial Stadium before Nebraska played Illinois in Champaign, Illinois, on Friday, September 29, 2017. Nebraska defeated Illinois 28-6.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERAL
20180901_spo_fans_97
Outside of Ross-Ade Stadium, Michael Riggle, left, and Brandon Schneider pose for a portrait while tailgating before the Nebraska and Purdue football game on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, in West Lafayette, Indiana. Riggle and Schneider are from Southern Indiana, but have friends and family that converted them to Nebraska fans.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_98
A Nebraska fans wears a bag over her head in the closing minutes of Nebraska's 56-14 loss to Iowa at Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 24, 2017. Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_99
Husker fans rush through Memorial Stadium's student section gates to get their seats before the start of Friday's game against Iowa. Nebraska played Iowa in a college football game at Memorial Stadium on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, in Omaha, Nebraska. Iowa defeated Nebraska 56-14.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
20180901_spo_fans_100
Fans fill Memorial Stadium for the spring game on Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was Scott Frost's first spring game as head coach of the Husker football team. It was a record crowd of 86,818 that welcomed him back to Nebraska.
TED KIRK FOR THE WORLD-HERALD
