A missing persons report was filed to the Lincoln Police Department for former Nebraska football player Maurice Washington on June 19.
LPD said the investigation into Washington's disappearance remains active. LPD declined to provide more details, only saying the department was first informed on June 19.
A phone call to Washington’s number made Tuesday went directly to voicemail.
Washington, 20, was dismissed from the Husker football team by coach Scott Frost in January, about three months after he was indefinitely removed from the team for failing to uphold standards set by Frost.
He also entered the NCAA transfer portal in January but hasn't landed at a new school.
Washington is still listed as a student in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln directory.
Washington was sentenced to 30 days in jail in March after he pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor in a California court case alleging he sent a 10-second video of a sex act to a girl who was in that video.
Washington first joined the Husker football team for the 2018 season and played despite being under investigation for the incident in California that led to his conviction. Charges against Washington were filed in February 2019, but Washington appeared in seven games during the 2019 season before being removed from the team.
In 177 career touches, Washington produced 1,360 all-purpose yards and seven touchdowns.
