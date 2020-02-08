HASTINGS — The No.2-ranked Hastings College Broncos improved to 26-0 with a 65-51 home win over University of Jamestown on Saturday afternoon.
The Broncos had four players score in the double-digit column as Gabby Grasso and Sophia Pankratz both had 15 points and Shandra Farmer and Taylor Beacom 12 points each. Grasso went 6-for-13 from the field and led the team with eight rebounds and three blocks.
Pankratz shot 5-of-9 and picking up six rebounds as well. Farmer went 3-for-11and shot a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity strike.
Hastings will have a big game when they return to the floor Wednesday at No. 3 Concordia University.
Loper women get past Newmann, 59-46
KEARNEY – Sophomores Brooke Carlson and Maegan Holt combined for 34 points and 13 rebounds to help No. 23/30 Nebraska-Kearney down Newman, 59-46, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.
UNK (22-2, 11-2) is now just a game out of first place in the MIAA standings as No. 11/18 Central Missouri (18-4, 12-1) fell today at Missouri Western State, 67-57. The Lopers are in Warrensburg next Saturday afternoon.
Carlson tallied 11 of her game-high 19 points at the line with Holt 6 of 15 from the field to tally 15. UNK was just 2 of 18 from the three point line but Carlson and Holt helped the Lopers have a 30-14 advantage in points in the paint.
South Dakota sophomore Klaire Kirsch had 12 rebounds and four assists and Crofton junior Kelsey Sanger went for nine points and two steals. The pair also were key in shutting down NU start Kaitlyn Potter who came in averaging well over 16 points per game. She finished with 12 points but was just 3 of 17 (0 of 9 threes) from the field.
Before the showdown with the UCM Jennies the Lopers are at Lincoln (3-19, 0-13) on Thursday night.
Nebraska-Kearney men hold off Newman, 85-72
KEARNEY – Junior guard Jake Walker scored a season-high 25 points to help Nebraska-Kearney hold off Newman, 85-72, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center.
This was the first-ever meeting between the Lopers (14-8, 8-5) and Jets (8-16, 2-13). The rematch is set for later this month in Wichita.
UNK shot a season-best 55.9 percent (33 of 59) from the field which included an 11 of 20 effort from behind the arc. The Lopers led for 34:28 and by as many as 16 points.
In double figures for the 15th time this winter Walker was 9 of 15 from the floor (7 of 11 threes) to surpass the 23 points he tallied in a loss to nationally-ranked Missouri Southern State. Seventeen of his points came and five of his treys came after the break
Three others starters were in double figures in Kansas senior Morgan Soucie (16), AJ Jackson (14) and Kyle Juhl (10). Soucie added five assists and Jackson had five rebounds with Juhl having all of his points in the second half.
UNK heads to Lincoln (Thurs.) and Central Missouri (Sat.) next week.
Bronco men drop 90-71 decision to Jamestown
HASTINGS — The Hastings College men’s basketball team struggled to find a way to slow down the Jimmies of Jamestown as the Broncos fell 90-71 on Saturday afternoon in Lynn Farrell Arena.
Mason Hiemstra led the way for Hastings scoring 17 points on 8-of-17 shooting and added eight rebounds and three of the teams four steals. Bart Hiscock followed with 12 points on 4-for-11 and pulled down nine rebounds and had four assist. Brendan Lipovsky added 11 of his own and Karson Gansebom and Shane Chamberlain both finished with 10 points.
Hastings falls to 13-13 (6-10) on the year and will be back in action Wednesday Feb. 12th as the Broncos travel to take on the Bulldogs of Concordia with tip off set for 8 p.m.
