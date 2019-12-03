Hastings College guard Shandra Farmer is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week.

Farmer, a senior from Hastings St. Cecilia, helped Hastings go 3-0 last week by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

Farmer just missed out on a double-double with her 14 points and 8 assists in Saturday’s win over Bellevue. She also shot over 61 percent from the floor for the week for the sixth-ranked Broncos.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments