Hastings College guard Shandra Farmer is this week’s GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports women’s basketball player-of-the-week.
Farmer, a senior from Hastings St. Cecilia, helped Hastings go 3-0 last week by averaging 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.
Farmer just missed out on a double-double with her 14 points and 8 assists in Saturday’s win over Bellevue. She also shot over 61 percent from the floor for the week for the sixth-ranked Broncos.
