HASTINGS — A pair of breakout performances resulted in a marquee victory for Hastings College
Brendan Lipovsky scored a career-high 34 points and Mason Hiemstra notched career bests in both points (20) and rebounds (12) as the Broncos never trailed during an 87-70 Great Plains Athletic Conference victory over NAIA Div. II No. 17-ranked Mt. Marty on Sunday afternoon at Lynn Farrell Arena.
“Us getting a win like this is huge for us and our momentum, going forward,” Lipovsky said. “It just helps get things rolling. We didn’t get off to the best start in this conference season, so getting this win was huge for us.”
After a 2-7 start to conference play, the upset victory provided Hastings with a modest two-game winning streak following last Wednesday night’s 90-70 win at Midland.
Coach Bill Gavers and the Broncos are hoping it’s something they can build on, heading into this Wednesday’s road test at No. 10 Dakota Wesleyan.
“We had tremendous effort, played hard and our energy and enthusiasm for each other was great,” Gavers said of his team’s performance against Midland. “That’s what we wanted to carry over and I think we did that for 40 minutes.”
Lipovsky was the catalyst for Hastings (11-10, 4-7 GPAC) against the Lancers.
The 6-foot-4 senior forward from Fairfield was 13 of 22 shooting from the field, including going 8 of 14 from 3-point range, after being slowed by an ankle injury in his past few games.
“Brendan coming back like that was a huge boost for us because he’s been very consistent all year long,” Gavers said. “Today was a breakout game for him, particularly shooting the ball. They were daring him and he knocked them down.
“Then, he’s got the ability to go to the rim, so when he’s knocking (3-pointers) down, he’s nearly unguardable because of his speed.”
Lipovsky was at his best in the second half, hitting 6 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc.
“It was just all rhythm,” Lipovsky said. “Our coaches put us in great situations and once you catch fire, it’s just like a flow from there.”
Meanwhile, Hiemstra joined Bart Hiscock (15 points and 10 rebounds) in reaching double-double status.
The 6-foot freshman from Alliance also had four assists and his two free throws with 4:24 to play gave Hastings its largest lead at 85-57 as the Broncos avenged a 107-105 loss at Mt. Marty (16-5, 8-4) on Nov. 16 in Yankton, South Dakota.
Despite a team-high 23 points from Chris King, Gavers said Hiemstra did an excellent job as the primary defender on the Mt. Marty All-America candidate.
King was 6 of 16 shooting from the floor.
“Hiemstra is just tough as nails,” Gavers said. “He’s been that way all year. He’s got the proper mindset for a basketball player: He just goes at you and he’s not afraid of anybody.”
n WOMEN
Hastings 82,
Mt. Marty 62
HASTINGS — NAIA Div. II No. 2-ranked Hastings College shook off a sluggish start with a 14-0 third-quarter outburst and pulled away for an 82-62 GPAC home-court victory over Mt. Marty Sunday afternoon
Ali Kuca’s 3-pointer with 1:19 to play in the second quarter gave the Lancers their final lead as the Broncos responded with a 6-0 run to lead 33-29 at halftime. In the third quarter, Hastings used a 14-0 spree to extend its advantage to 51-34 on a putback by Taylor Beacom with 4:14 remaining in the third.
“We came out with a little bit more energy,” Hastings coach Jina Douglas said of the Broncos’ third-quarter spurt. “The first half, we were pretty dead and kind of level. The second half, we started with a little more energy and made a couple of shots and that — all of the sudden — got us a little bit more energy.
“We both looked like two tired teams out there, so to come out in the second half and a have a little bit more, I thought, was the biggest difference.”
Hastings High graduate Sophia Pankratz had 16 points and 10 rebounds and Emma Grenfell added 16 points to lead the Broncos (20-0, 12-0 GPAC). Hastings St. Cecilia senior Shandra Farmer (13 points) and Gabby Grasso (11 points) also finished in double figures for Hastings, which previously beat the Lancers 65-49 on Nov. 16 on the road.
Kuca ended with a game-high 22 points on the strength of 6 of 11 shooting from 3-point range for Mt. Marty (11-8, 5-8). Jamie Tebben added 12 points for the Lancers.
Douglas said Hastings’ quest to keep its perfect record intact will face a significant challenge Wednesday night as the Broncos play at No. 12-ranked Dakota Wesleyan.
“It’s nothing that we have really talked about and nothing that has really been brought up a lot, so hopefully it’s out of their minds and we’re taking it game by game,” Douglas said on the Broncos being undefeated. “We know Dakota Wesleyan is going to be a tough one up there — especially going up there on a Wednesday, the day of the game — so we’ll see.”
