SEWARD – The Hastings College women’s basketball team was back in action on Tuesday night as it suffered a loss in the GPAC Championship game to No. 2 Concordia 60-49.
The Broncos struggled to limit the Bulldogs shooting as they were able to shoot 45.1 percent on the night while forcing 17 turnovers, 9 coming from steals.
Hastings struggled to shoot the ball, and finished the game at just 29.8 percent. Coming into this game, both teams knew it going to be a dogfight and it didn’t disappoint.
Sophia Pankratz led the Broncos on the day, as she went 6-for-14 for 16 points and picked up five rebounds on the night. Schmit would finish the day with 10 points on 3-for-12 shooting and five rebounds of her own. Gabby Grasso scored eight points on 3-for-7 shooting and adding five rebounds as well.
Shandra Farmer finished with five points, eight rebounds, and six assist on the night. And Taylor Beacom had five points coming off of the bench.
Hastings falls to 30-3 (20-2) on the year and will wait for the bracket selection show at 6 p.m. Wednesday to find out who the Broncos will play in the first round of the NAIA National Tournament.
