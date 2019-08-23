Ohio State’s Troy Smith won the Heisman Trophy in 2006.
Since that time, five players from the Southeastern Conference and four players from the Big 12 have walked away with that honor. The Big Ten hasn’t had a Heisman Trophy winner since Smith.
Could this be the year that changes? If it does, there is a decent chance Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is the guy who does it.
“You know, certainly Jonathan is obviously a very talented and great running back,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said at Big Ten Media Days. “Yeah, I really think from the time that he got to campus, he’s been as impressive if not more, in who he is and how he handles it.
“And I think as we get to be around him and you see him grow and develop, certainly the leadership part of it is growing and developing, as well.”
Taylor, now a junior, is the total package for the Badgers.
He already has 4,171 career rushing yards in just two seasons of play. He nearly broke 2,000 yards as a freshman with 1,977 and 13 TDs, then went for 2,194 as a sophomore with 16 TDs.
That’s the third highest two-year total ever for an FBS player, and the most ever for a player through his sophomore season.
Taylor became Wisconsin’s fourth Doak Walker Award winner that goes annually to the nation’s top running back joining former Badgers Ron Dayne (1999), Montee Ball (2012) and Melvin Gordon (2014) in that club.
Yeah, this guy is that good.
Yet he seems to appreciate those who have come before him.
“Ron Dayne ran for about 7,000 yards,” Taylor said. “Ridiculous. Just looking at the guys who came through here — and not only Ron Dayne but Melvin Gordon, Montee Ball, John Clay, those guys were tremendous backs.”
Husker fans have gotten an eye full of those backs in recent years. Taylor had 221 yards and three TDs against the Huskers last season after rushing for 249 yards and two touchdowns in a Badger victory in Lincoln as a freshman.
Wisconsin wore the Huskers out in that game with their punishing ground attack in the second half.
“The biggest thing is to make sure you keep your foot on the pedal,” Taylor said. “When you see a team wearing down you don’t want to let up. If you do the momentum can shift and then you can be down by 10 points in three plays. So you keep your foot on the pedal and keep grinding.”
Taylor has been doing that since he stepped on the field in the first game of 2017 and ran for 87 yards on just nine carries in a win over Utah State. He hasn’t slowed down since.
“The first game I stepped into the huddle and the offensive line said, ‘Don’t worry J.T. We have your back,” Taylor said. “As soon as they said that I knew I’d be just fine.”
He’s been more than fine, both on and off the field.
“What’s impressive about Jonathan to me is as great a running back as he is, and I do think he’s a great running back, he cares a ton about this team and his teammates,” Chryst said. “And as he continues to keep pushing to new heights, new levels and performance, he is staying unbelievably grounded.”
Taylor grew up in Salem, New Jersey. He originally committed to Rutgers, but switched to Wisconsin before he signed his letter of intent.
That has turned out to be a great decision.
“Wisconsin was a top 20 academic institution,” said Taylor, who is majoring in philosophy and received Academic All-Big Ten honors. “I wanted a balanced experience, so these guys having a top academic program and a top athletic program, it was the best of both worlds.”
