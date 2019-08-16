There were no offensive players representing Michigan State at Big Ten Media Days in Chicago.
That seemed appropriate considering the performance of the offense compared to the defense in 2018.
The offense was 126th in the nation a year ago in scoring (18.78 ppg), 115th in rushing yards (124.8 ypg) and 117th in total yards (324.1 ppg).
Injuries on the offensive side of the ball created some of those problems. Meanwhile, the defense was eighth nationally in scoring defense (17.2 ppg), first in rushing defense (77.9 ypg) and 10th in total defense (303.2 ypg).
“I brought three defensive players,” Michigan head coach Mark Dantonio said. “There’s a reason behind that. Because I felt like they performed, number one, but otherwise they bring a sense of leadership to our football team, as well.
“And at this point in time, I felt like that was the right thing to do.”
Michigan State finished 7-6 last year and ended the season with a 7-6 loss to Oregon in the Redbox Bowl. The lack of offensive firepower bit the Spartans once again.
Michigan State lost three of its final four games last year while scoring a total of 32 points. That included the 9-6 loss in the snow to Nebraska in Lincoln on Nov. 17.
Senior linebacker Joe Bachie admitted the offense had its problems, but said the defense needed to do more, especially in late-game
situations like the loss to Nebraska when Barret Pickering kicked three fourth-quarter field goals to give the Huskers the win.
“On defense we talk about clutch football all the time, clutch situations,” Bachie said. “I don’t think we emphasized the fourth quarter enough last year. We were talking about goal line stands, red zones and everything. I don’t think we emphasized the fourth quarter and how important it really is.”
The defense returns eight starters for a year ago, so there’s no reason to think it won’t be as tough as ever. Bachie wants it to be even tougher.
“We go through an entire fourth-quarter program in the winter, and that’s what it’s based on,” Bachie said. “How tough you can be, how mentally tough you can be. Can you be engaged the entire time. We emphasized that a lot these past seven months and we’re going to try and do that this fall.”
The Spartans did lose cornerback Justin Layne who opted to enter the NFL draft after his junior season, and defensive back Khari Willis, who was considered the team’s best leader.
“Khari Willis was an outstanding player for us, is currently with the Colts, and he meant a lot to our football team in general as a leader,” Dantonio said. “He had a tremendous senior year, so we’ll miss that. We always miss good players.”
But others are likely ready to step up and fill any holes on the defense. That includes sophomore safety Xavier Henderson who played a year ago as a true freshman.
Willis is gone, but Dantonio said his influence will live on through players like Henderson.
“When you have a guy like Khari, he sort of wears off on you a little bit in terms of the next one up,” Dantonio said. “So I think he’s taken on a lot of his habits, and we’re very excited about his progress, and he should be an outstanding player. Great ball skills, great range, big, he’s gained a little bit of weight. He’s about 205 now, but he’s played and he has game experience.”
That sounds familiar. Dantonio has had numerous defensive backs go through his program and on to the NFL in his 12 years at Michigan State.
And the defense — regardless of how the offense does and it will assuredly be better this season — is why the Spartans will be a threat in the Big Ten Conference.
Dantonio also brought senior safety David Dowell and senior defensive tackle Raequan Williams — who Dantonio said wants to someday be mayor of his hometown of Chicago — to Big Ten Media Days.
Those two will be a big part of that defense this year.
“We bring back a defense, the top 10 in the country in, I think, five different categories,” Dantonio said. “So we’re excited about that opportunity, and that’s the reason I brought four defensive players here with us this weekend here, because of the value that has been placed on defense this past year and really the results, what they’ve been able to do.”
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.