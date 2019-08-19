Rondale Moore had a spectacular freshman season.
The Purdue receiver was the Paul Hornung Award recipient as the nation’s most versatile player a year ago, and the first true freshman consensus All-American in Big Ten Conference history.
Moore was a first-team All-American by, well, just about everybody.
And why not? He broke both game and season school records right and left.
In just one season, he caught 114 passes for 1,258 yards and 12 TDs.
At Big Ten Media Days a reporter asked Moore what he thought about other teams looking for their own Rondale Moore.
“Good luck,” Moore said, drawing laughter from the crowd of reporters. “I think that my path is a little different than a lot of others. I came into some important people that not everyone can say they’ve talked to, and that includes my trainer, my relatives, my offensive coordinator in high school.”
All those people helped Moore, but listening to Moore speak it doesn’t take long to come to the conclusion that the Purdue star is a sharp young man.
His grade-point average confirms that. He had a 3.71 GPA as a freshman. He wanted a 4.0, and wasn’t happy with a B+ in English.
“I actually emailed my teacher and asked if I could do some extra credit or things or things like that,” Moore said. “I had an 89.8 or something like that. She told us at the beginning of the semester that she doesn’t round.
“I asked about two weeks before the semester was over if there to get over that hump. She didn’t email me back.”
So Moore is going to have to live with that 3.71 for his freshman year of college. It may be higher this year.
But there’s no guarantee his success on the football field will be the same as a year ago, although it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if is.
Quarterback David Blough is gone after a strong senior season. Sr. Elijah Sindelar is expected to take his place, although the fact that head coach Jeff Brohm brought Moore to Big Ten Media Days but left Sindelar at home might have some deeper meaning.
Brohm may not be sure what he has in Sindelar, but he has no doubts about Moore, either on the field or off.
“Rondale is a guy we don’t have to worry about,” Brohm said. “I think he’ll handle it great. He’s exceeded our expectations, and our expectations were high from the get-go. He’s somebody when the lights come on, it doesn’t faze him one bit.
“He’s a special talent. He works extremely hard off the field. He’s a great student, and we’re going to give him the ball. So however we’ve got to do it, we’re going to find ways to get that done.
Moore certainly seems to have his head on straight, as they say, and said that’s never been a problem for him.
“I think staying grounded is the easiest part of it all,” Moore said. “With the guys I have here and my family back home, they all treat me the same. They all treat me with the same respect they treated before. For me, staying grounded is the easiest part.”
Maybe being 5-foot-8 helps keep him grounded. It certainly was a factor in his decision to give up a promising basketball career at Trinity High School in New Albany, Indiana, to concentrate on football.
“That was the dream,” Moore said. “Every day I was outside shooting. We were playing king court after school. I was doing everything I could.”
But then he came to the conclusion that there just aren’t very many 5-8 players in the NBA, so football was the sport to pursue.
“I decided after my sophomore year that I was just going to play football,” Moore said. “I wanted somewhere I could learn and get the best exposure and play the best competition.”
Brohm may have felt like he won the lottery when Moore signed on with the Boilermakers. He knows what worked well for Moore last year and what needs to get better.
“Obviously he’s going to line up in the slot for us most of the time, and we’ve got to get him the ball in that position,” Brohm said. “But he’ll line up wide. We’ll put him in the backfield. We’ll use him on some jet-sweep stuff.
“I think we’ve got to do a better job of giving him space and room in the return game. I think we didn’t do our best job with that last year, and I think he can be very dynamic if we set up some things that take advantage of his ability.”
So while Brohm is figuring out the best ways to use him, Moore will also be figuring out his future. Sure, that will likely include some time in the NFL, but Moore is mature enough to understand that there’s more to life than football.
“At the end of the day, this football thing doesn’t last forever,” Moore said. “So when you do graduate, I think you want to meet the right people throughout the process.”
Moore seems to have been doing just that.
Bob Hamar is sports editor for The Independent.