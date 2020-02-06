DALLAS -- Creighton senior Parker Upton, who is from Grand Island, was selected as a second team preseason All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) on Thursday. The complete NCBWA All-American list is comprised of three teams, with 20 different conferences represented. Upton is the lone choice from the BIG EAST conference.
Last season Upton helped the Bluejay squad return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2012, dispatching the 2018 CWS Champion Oregon State on its home field.
Creighton went on to push eventual 2019 CWS Runner-Up, Michigan, to a decisive regional in 2019. Upton closed his junior season second on the Creighton squad with a .324 average. Starting 50 of 51 games in the outfield, Upton led Creighton with 65 runs scored, was third on the team with 10 home runs, third with nine stolen bases and fourth with 14 doubles.
Upton and the Bluejays open the 2020 season on Feb. 14 as Creighton begins a three-game series at Seattle University.
