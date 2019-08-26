By Bob Hamar
LINCOLN — Nebraska coach John Cook saw many good things at the annual Red-White match on Saturday.
He saw the Red team — made up of the first teamers — hit over .300. That doesn’t happen very often in the annual scrimmage.
“Typically it’s an ugly, error-filled night,” Cook said Monday at his weekly press conference.
He also saw sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis hit .444 and deliver a match-high 16 kills in the first two sets for the White team, and then move to the Red in the third set and get two kills in three swings.
Davis is battling for time at outside hitter as the Huskers head into Friday night’s season opener against Creighton at the Devaney Sports Center on the first night of the Husker Invitational.
“If she plays like that, she’ll be on the court,” Cook said. “Now the question is, Capri has to play like that every day.
“My metaphor for you on that is as an investor, I don’t gamble on the stock market. I pick something like a CD, I know what I’m going to get every day. That’s what coaches like. I want to see consistency, but she put on a show.”
On the negative side there were missed serves, lots of missed serves. The Huskers combined to miss 23 for the match.
Cook said that can be attributed directly to nerves. Husker grad assistant Kelly Hunter told Cook she doesn’t remember her first Red-White match her freshman season at Nebraska. It’s all just a blur.
“I think that puts it in perspective,” Cook said. “I think there’s more pressure Saturday night than there will be this weekend because they’re playing each other, they want to do well, so I think they’re excited to play good teams. We’ll see how things work out.”
And it’s not like the Huskers haven’t worked on serving. Cook said they work on it constantly.
“You ask our players,” Cook said. “If they come to Nebraska, they’re going to work on serving every day of their career. We’re going to be a really good serving team. It was just nerves. It’s just like you guys, you try to hit a three-foot putt with nothing on it … sometimes that hole gets small. We’ll work through that.”
All in all, Cook is happy with where his team is at this point. He said the Huskers are far ahead of where they were at this point a year ago because of the summer trip they took to Asia and China.
The six freshmen were all on that trip, so it’s like they aren’t really freshman anymore.
“Instead of building the race car, we were driving it from day one,” Cook said. “The second thing is, this preseason was three days longer than last year. That allowed us to put together a good training program. I feel like we got a lot more accomplished. We had more time and we’re so much further ahead.”
Cook naturally likes having three extra days of practice, but he’s not sure why it happened. The Huskers have had their opener a week before the first football game the last few years, but play for the first time the night before the first game at Memorial Stadium this season.
“I love it,” Cook said. “Last year was the shortest ever. We basically started on Wednesday or Thursday and played the Red-White a week and a half later. I still don’t understand it. It makes no sense, and half the time our compliance people get it wrong.”
After playing Creighton on Friday the Huskers will face UCLA at 7 p.m. Saturday. Cook will know more about his team after this weekend.
“The Red-White is a great opening act, but now we have to see how that goes when we play really good teams,” Cook said. “But we’ve trained really well. Our level in the gym is really high, probably a lot higher than last year because of our maturity level.
“Our freshman last summer went to Asia so it’s like we don’t have freshmen anymore. I just feel like the level is way higher in the gym. Now how that transfers, I don’t know. We’ll all find out together.”
Three Huskers named preseason All-Big Ten
Three Nebraska players were named to the preseason All-Big Ten team by the conference’s head coaches.
Junior Lauren Stivrins, a first-Team All-American last year was picked along with sophomore setter Nicklin Hames and junior outside hitter Lexi Sun.
The Huskers were picked second in the conference behind Wisconsin. Minnesota was third.