Hastings College Men

Hastings' Brendan Lipovsky (5) gathers the ball as Concordia's Tanner Shuck (21) defends during a game Jan. 8 at Lynn Farrell Arena in Hastings. Shuck was named the GPAC player of the week on Tuesday.

 Jimmy Rash

SEWARD – It’s a pretty good indication that things are going well when the GPAC honors one of your players for the third week in a row. On Tuesday the conference announced senior Tanner Shuck as the GPAC/Hauff Mid-America Sports Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. Teammates Brevin Sloup (Dec. 31) and Carter Kent (Jan. 7) picked up the same award over the previous two weeks.

Shuck has rediscovered his shooting touch. In victories last week over Hastings and Jamestown, Shuck poured in a combined 39 points as the Bulldogs extended their win streak to six. In the contest at Hastings, Shuck notched 13 points and seven rebounds. Three days later,

Shuck added a season high 26 points to go along with seven rebounds and three steals. On the week, Shuck made 14-of-24 (.583) shots from the floor, 5-of-11 (.455) attempts from 3-point range and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line.

A native of Grand Island, Shuck has been a constant for the program over the past four seasons. His current total of 1,346 career points puts him in a tie for 13th on the program’s all-time list. In 110 career collegiate games, Shuck has drilled 263 3-point field goals and has collected 400 rebounds, 241 assists and 108 steals.

Shuck and the Bulldogs (13-5, 6-4 GPAC) will attempt to bump their win streak to seven when they take on Briar Cliff (11-8, 2-7 GPAC) in Sioux City, Iowa, at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments