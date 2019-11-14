OMAHA — Cade McCallum of Grand Island has signed to golf at Creighton.
McCallum will transfer from Iowa Western Community College in January. He will be immediately eligible to play in his sophomore season.
McCallum is a 2018 graduate from Grand Island Senior High, where he owned a 4.0 GPA all four years, graduated in the top five percent of his class and was a member of the National Honor Society.
Was a two-time All-State pick in Nebraska while in high school, as well as a Nebraska Junior Cup Team member. He fired a school-record low round of 66.
McCallum competed in the 2017 U.S. Junior Amateur at Flint Hills National. At Iowa Western, he owned a 74.7 scoring average as a freshman with three top-10 finishes and a low round of 68.
He tied for 38th place at the NJCAA National Championship.
In the first half of his sophomore season, McCallum owns a pair of top-10 finishes and was 20th at the National Championship Preview meet.
McCallum was a semifinalist at the Nebraska Amateur Match Play Championship and finished second in the stroke play portion.
First hole-in-one came at age 11.
“I’ve followed Cade’s career for quite some time and am very familiar with his game,” Creighton coach Judd Cornell said. “He has continued to improve at a high rate and will continue to find ways to become better. He came from a great program and coaching staff at Iowa Western and will provide an immediate impact for us this year and beyond.”
McCallum of Kurt and Shirley McCallum, Cade has sisters Alexa, Brooke and Sage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.