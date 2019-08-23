Classes C-1, C-2 Football List of Premier Linebackers for 2019.

Brace yourself for quite a list here. Both Classes C-1 and C-2 are talent-rich at the linebacker position for 2019.
CLASS C-1 Premier Linebackers
**Seniors**
*Brett Tinker-Pierce, 5-8, 180, Senior (All-State) (111 Tackles-10 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Carson Oestreich-Pierce, 6-0, 190, Senior (All-State) (39 Tackles-4 TFL-3 Sacks-1 INT)
*Bryce Kitrell-Ashland-Greenwood, 6-0, 195, Senior (All-State) (70 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Remington Gay-Arlington, 6-3, 230, Senior (96 Tackle-1FR-1 Blk FG)
*Eric Mustard-Columbus Scotus, 5-11, 180, Senior (64 Tackles-17 TFL-2 INTs)
*Grant Kolterman-Wahoo, 5-11, 190, Senior (73 Tackles-4 TFL)
*Kole Bordovsky-Wahoo, 6-1, 190, Senior (127 Tackles-7 TFL)
*Trevor Dvorak-Aurora, 6-3, 200, Senior (98 Tackles-10 TFL-1 Sack)
*Trevor Peterson-Chase County - 5-11, 185, Senior (122 Tackles-5 TFL)
*David Lilly-Wahoo Neumann, 5-11, 175, Senior (144 Tackles-13.5 TFL-1 Sack-1 FR -1 INT-1 Blk FG)
*Jed Christensen-Platteview - 6-1, 205, Senior (94 Tackles)
*Nic Erickson-Central City, 5-11, 205, Senior (93 Tackles-6 TFL)
*Michael Poese-O’Neill - 5-11, 175, Senior (104 Tackles-7 TFL- 2 INTs)
*Hunter Skalsky-Ogallala - 6-0, 175, Senior (70 Tackles)
*Christian Coleman-Central City - 5-8, 165, Senior (70 Tackles-7 TFL)
*Chase Thieman-Boone Centra/NG - 6-1, 205, Senior (69 Tackles-3.5 TFL-2 INTs)
*Seth Femanik-Fairbury, 6-2, 175, Senior (102 Tackles-6 TFL- 2 FR)
*Seth Valverde-Pierce - NA, NA, Senior (56 Tackles-4 TFL-1 FR)
*Dylan Svoboda-Pierce - 5-10, 210, Senior (45 Tackles-8 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Jaron Brown-Minden - 5-10, 175, Senior (43 Tackles-8 TFL)
*Zach Reed-Holdrege - 6-0, 185, Senior (82 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Jordan Wilbur-Holdrege - 5-10, 190, Senior (67 Tackles-9 TFL-2 FR)
*Dalton Paxton-Lincoln Lutheran, 6-3, 200, Senior (78 Tackles-4 TFL-2 Sacks)
*Josh Miller-Arlington - 5-9, 165, Senior (67 Tackles-1 FR)
*Brandon Barger-Aurora - 5-8, 170, Senior (69 Tackles7 TFL)
*Josh Lewis-DouglasCounty West - NA, NA, Senior (65 Tackles-5 TFL-1 INT)
*Zac Wieser-Sidney - 6-1, 205, Senior (52 Tackles- 2 TFL)
*Curt Bruhn-Chadron - 6-0, 195, Senior (53 Tackles-3 TFL-1 INT)
**Juniors**
*Owen Geiken-Gothenburg, 6-0, 190, Junior (All-State) (137 Tackles)
*Koby Head-Fillmore Central - 5-11, 180, Junior (65 Tackles)
*Tommy Stevens-Ord, 5-10, 185, Junior (66 Tackles-6 TFL-5 Sacks)
*Aiden Vaughn-Chadron, 6-2, 215, Junior (55 Tackles-7 TFL)
*Arturo Barrios-West Point-Beemer - 5-7, 155, Junior (48 Tackles-8 TFL)
*Jake Stoner-Fillmore Central, 5-10, 185, Junior (64 Tackles)
*Roberto Valdivia-Logan View/SS - 5-8, 160, Junior (53 Tackles-10 TFL)
*Lathan Duda-Broken Bow, 6-0, 170, Junior (124 Tackles-4 FL)
**Sophomore**
*Cameron Zink-Ogallala - 5-10, 165, Sophomore (62 Tackles-2 TFL)
CLASS C-2 Premier Linebackers
**Seniors**
*Tyler Ruhl-Centura, 6-3, 205, Senior (All-State) (92 Tackles)
*Wyatt Smydra-Norfolk Catholic - 5-9, 165, Senior (146 Tackles-1 INT)
*Nolan Schultz-David City Aquinas - 5-8, 195, Senior (135 Tackles, 11 TFL)
*Davon Brees-Centennial, 5-10, 190, Senior (60 Tackles-4 TFL) {Transfer from Seward}
*Jaxon Johnson-BRLD - 6-3, 240, Senior (80 Tackles-14 TFL-2 FR)
*Keithen Stafford-Doniphan-Trumbull, 6-0, 180, Senior (60 Tackles-9 TFL)
*Slate Kraft-Battle Creek, 6-3, 180, Senior (52 Tackles)
*Caleb Horne-Centennial - 6-0, 185, Senior (47 Tackles-5 TFL-4 Sacks-2 INTs)
*Charles Aufdenkamp-North Platte St.Pats, 6-0, 190, Senior (NA-NA)
*Antonio Lopez-Shelby/Rising City - 5-10, 185, Senior (103 Tackles-10 TFL)
*Josh Siebert-Shelby/Rising City - 6-0, 185, Senior (Transfer from David City High, (92 Tackles-3.5 TFL)
*Clayton Denker-David City - 6-0, 175, Senior (73 Tackles-3 TFL-3 INTs)
*Grant Lindsley-Shelby/Rising City - 6-0, 165, Senior (66 Tackles-3.5 TFL-2 FR)
*Alex Lammers-Norfolk Catholic, 6-1, 185, Senior (80 Tackles-1 Sack-1 FR)
*Kile Bentley-Centura, 5-10, 180, Senior (115 Tackles)
*Nolan Ramaekers-Twin River - 6-3, 180, Senior (64 Tackles-3 INTs)
*Colin Hurley-Wood River - 6-0, 205, Senior (75 Tackles)
*Hunter Healey-Superior - 6-2, 185, Senior (74 Tackles-3 INTs)
*Juan Perez-Centura - 5-7, 155, Senior (62 Tackles-2 FR)
*Parker Paulsen-BRLD - 5-10, 180, Senior (63 Tackles-2 FR)
*Jackson Seward-St. Paul, 5-11, 175, Senior (53 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Kaden Vincent-Gordon-Rushville, 6-1, 175, Senior (60 Tackles-7 TFL-4 FR-3 INTs)
*Gavin Peterson-North Bend Central, 5-10, 210, Senior (66 Tackles)
*Hunter Steinbeck-Sandy Creek, 5-9, 160, Senior (61 Tackles-7.5 TFL)
*Eric Hoesing-Hartington Cedar Catholic - NA, 180, Senior (58 Tackles)
*Ian Lundquist-Oakland-Craig - 5-10, 170, Senior (47 Tackles-5 TFL-2 INTs)
*Mike Brands-Oakland-Craig - 6-1, 200, Senior (66 Tackles-3 TFL)
*Caden Nelson-Oakland-Craig - 5-11, 190, Senior (51 Tackles-5 TFL)
*Micah Heil-Hastings St. Cecilia - 5-10, 185, Senior (57 Tackles)
*Ethan Villwok-Archbishop Bergan - 5-11, 200 (44 Tackles-4 INTs)
*Daniel Escondon-Gibbon - 5-8, 135, Senior (68 Tackles)
*Trendon Starr-Gordon-Rushville - 5-9, 155, Senior (46 Tackles-8 TFL-2 Sacks-1 FR)
*Tucker Liberty-Johnson County Central - 6-2, 175, Senior (58 Tackles-3.5 TFL)
**Juniors**
*Derek Peterson-BRLD - 5-10, 195, Junior (90 Tackles- 2 FR)
*Mitchell Thompson-Wilber-Clatonia, 6-0, 180, Junior (80 Tackles-7.5 TFL)
*Eli Larson-St. Paul, 6-1, 210, Junior (54 Tackles-4 TFL-2 FR)
*Mike Davies-North Platte St. Pats, 6-0, 160, Junior (NA-NA)
*Sutton Pohlman- Stanton, 6-0, 180, Junior (109 Tackles)
*Sean Hampton-Gibbon, 5-9, 170, Junior (72 Tackles)
*Nolan Eller-David City Aquinas - 5-10, 160, Junior (60 Tackles-13 TFL-2 FR)
*Brett Kobza-David City Aquinas - 5-9, 160, Junior (65 Tackles-8 TFL)
*Caden Egr-Yutan - 5-11, 180, Junior (66 Tackles-2 TFL)
*Reid Martinez-Grand Island Central Catholic - 5-11, 170, Junior (55 Tackles-11 TFL-5 Sacks- 1 INT)
*Russ Martinez-Grand Island Central Catholic - 5-11, 165, Junior (52 Tackles-9 TFL-4 Sacks)
**Sophomores**
*Sawyer Kunc-Wilber-Clatonia - 6-1, 190, Sophomore (87 Tackles-2 INTs)
*Trevor Dugan-St. Paul - 5-9, 180, Sophomore (69 Tackles-2 TFL-1 Sack)