2020 Class D-2 Boys State Tournament Bracket and Statistical Leaders.

This season we will do one of these for each class, keeping you more statistically informed about the upcoming 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Below is the Class D-2 bracket and any previous meetings between the respective teams this season.
Class D-2 Bracket:
#1 (25-0) Humphrey St. Francis vs. Randolph (17-7) #8 (Did not meet this season)
#4 (21-5) Mullen vs O’Neill St. Marys (19-5) #5 (Did not meet this season)
#2 (26-1) Falls City Sacred Heart vs Johnson-Brock (18-8) #7 (FCSH beat J-B 41-30 on Jan 30th and 52-30 on Feb 8th)
#3 (23-2) Loomis vs Lincoln Parkview Christian (19-7) #6 (Did not meet this season)
Class D-2 Scoring Leaders:
1 Ty Hahn-Johnson-Brock-19.8 ppg (514) 6-2, Sr.
2 Aiden Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys-18.0 ppg, (433), 6-3, Soph.
3 Trevor Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis-16.6 ppg (416) 6-2, Sr.
4 Carter Schnoor-Randolph-16.4 ppg (393) 5-11, Sr.
5 Tyler Witt-Falls City Sacred Heart-15.5 ppg, (419), 6-3, Sr.
6 Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis-15.0 ppg (376) 6-1, Soph.
7 Brendon Walker-Mullen-14.9 ppg (373) 5-11, Jr.
8 Jamison Svehla-Randolph-14.9 ppg (269) 5-11, Sr.
9 Keaton Backhaus-Randolph-14.2 ppg (341) 6-4, Sr.
10 Joshua Marcy-Loomis-13.4 ppg (334) 6-5, Sr.
Class D-2 Rebounding Leaders:
1 Tyler Witt-Falls City Sacred Heart-8.4 rpg, (227 rebounds), 6-3 Sr.
2 Joshua Marcy-Loomis-8.3 rpg, (205), 6-5 Sr.
3 Keaton Backhaus-Randolph-7.7 rpg, (184), 6-4 Sr.
4 Ty Hahn-Johnson-Brock-7.5 rpg, (195), 6-2 Sr.
5 Carson Orcott-Loomis-6.9 rpg, (176), 6-0 Jr.
6 Adam Everitt-O’Neill St. Marys-6.6 rpg, (159), 6-3, Soph.
7 Kolt Davis-Johnson-Brock-6.4 rpg, (170), 6-2 Sr.
8 Jamie Juncal-Lincoln Parkview Christian-6.3 rpg, (145), 6-4, Sr.
9 Logan Page-Lincoln Parkview Christian-5.9 rpg, (153), 6-2 Sr.
10 Aiden Hedstrom-O’Neill St. Marys-5.7 ppg, (136), 6-3, Soph.
Class D-2 Assist Leaders:
1 Carter Schnoor-Randolph-112 assists, (5-11, Sr.)
2 Shay Swanson-Loomis-100, (5-10, Soph.)
3 Tate Thompson-O’Neill St. Marys-92, (5-10, Soph.)
4 Caleb Fossenbarger-Johnson-Brock-90, (5-9, Soph.)
5 Tyler Witt-Falls City Sacred Heart-87, (6-3, Sr.)
6 Nolan Benjamin-Loomis-85, (6-0, Sr.)
7 Jacob Hoy-Falls City Sacred Heart-81, (5-11, Sr.)
8 Jamal Smith-Lincoln Parkview Christian-80, (5-9, Sr.)
9 Keaton Backhaus-Randolph-79, (6-4 Sr.)
10 Clayton Moore-Mullen-75, (6-2, Freshman)
Class D-2 Steals Leaders:
1 Trevor Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis-89 steals, (6-2, Sr.)
2 Brendon Walker-Mullen-88, (5-11, Jr.)
3 Clayton Moore-Mullen-85, (6-2, Freshman)
4 Shay Swanson-Loomis-76, (5-10, Soph.)
5 Tanner Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis-74, (6-1, Soph.)
6 Logan Page-Lincoln Parkview Christian-71, (6-2, Sr.)
6 Tate Thompson-O’Neill St. Marys-92, (5-10, Soph.)
8 Trevor Kuncl-Mullen-70, (5-8, Soph.)
9 Jamal Smith-Lincoln Parkview Christian-67, (5-9, Sr.)
10 Carter Schnoor-Randolph-64, (5-11, Sr.)
Class D-2 Blocks Leaders:
1 Keaton Backhaus-Randolph-91, (6-4 Sr.)
2 Carson Orcott-Loomis-56 blocks, (6-0 Jr.)
3 Joshua Marcy-Loomis-48, (6-5, Sr.)
4 Tyler Witt-Falls City Sacred Heart-46, (6-3, Sr.)
5 Jalen Curry-Lincoln Parkview Christian-37, (6-3, Sr.)
6 Ethan Shoemaker-O’Neill St. Marys-22, (6-5, Sr.)
6 Trevor Pfeifer-Humphrey St. Francis-21 steals, (6-2, Sr.)
8 Logan Page-Lincoln Parkview Christian-21, (6-2, Sr.)
9 Ty Hahn-Johnson-Brock-18, (6-2, Sr.)
10 Shay Swanson-Loomis-13, (5-10, Soph.)
