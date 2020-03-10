2020 Class D-1 Boys State Tournament Bracket and Statistical Leaders.

This season we will do one of these for each class, keeping you more statistically informed about the upcoming 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Below is the Class D-1 bracket and any previous meetings between the respective teams this season.
Class D-1 Bracket:
#1 (22-2) North Platte St. Pats vs. Pleasanton (20-5) #8 (Did not meet this season)
#4 (23-5) Laurel-Concord-Coleridge vs Paxton (21-3) #5 (Did not meet this season)
#2 (24-3) Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs Fullerton (19-5) #7 (Did not meet this season)
#3 (24-1) Osmond vs Southern Valley (19-5) #6 (Did not meet this season)
Class D-1 Scoring Leaders*: *(No report-North Platte St. Patrick)
1 Noah Schutte-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-23.5 ppg (658), 6-4, Sr.
2 Blake Brewster-Paxton-22.2 ppg (466) 6-11, Sr.
3 Keaton Timmerman-Osmond-18.4 ppg (461) 6-3, Sr.
4 Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-15.7 ppg (424) 6-4, Soph.
5 Jordan Maxfield-Fullerton-14.5 ppg (349) 6-4, Sr.
6 Ty Erwin-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-14.2 ppg (397), 6-2, Sr.
7 Clayton Berry-Southern Valley-13.8 ppg, (304), 6-1, Jr.
8 Graysen Schultze-Osmond-13.6 ppg (341) 5-8, Jr.
9 Dayo Kennedy-Paxton-13.3 ppg (306) 6-2, Jr.
10 Brandon Rasmussen-Fullerton-13.0 ppg, (313), 6-0, Sr.
Class D-1 Rebounding Leaders:
1 Noah Schutte-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-13.1 rpg (368 rebounds), 6-4, Sr.
2 Blake Brewster-Paxton-9.4 rpg, (197), 6-11 Sr.
3 Carter Bose-Southern Valley-9.1 rpg, (219), 6-2 Sr.
4 Keaton Timmerman-Osmond-8.6 rpg, (216), 6-3 Sr.
5 Isaac Gleason-Fullerton-7.9 rpg, (190), 6-2 Sr.
6 Tyce Westland-Pleasanton-7.9 rpg, (197), 6-5 Jr.
7 Jordan Maxfield-Fullerton-7.3 rpg, (175), 6-4 Sr.
8 Cole Horacek-Fullerton-6.6 rpg, (152), 6-0 Jr.
9 Kessler Dixon-Pleasanton-6.5 rpg, (163), 6-3 Sr.
10 Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-5.7 rpg, (154), 6-4 Soph.
Class D-1 Assist Leaders:
1 Dane Storer-Paxton-139 assists, (6-2, Sr.)
2 Cole Horacek-Fullerton-125, (6-0 Jr.)
3 Graysen Schultze-Osmond-97, (5-8, Sr.)
3 Sam Eckel-Pleasanton-97, (5-8, Sr.)
5 Ty Erwin-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-95, (6-2, Sr.)
6 Aaron Chishiba-Osmond-90, (5-5, Sr.)
7 Jakson Keaschall-Pleasanton-89, (5-11, Sr.)
7 Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-89, (6-4 Soph.)
9 Brody Yant-Southern Valley-84, (5-9, Jr.)
10 Hunter Haughton-Fullerton-83, (5-9, Jr.)
Class D-1 Steals Leaders:
1 Jason Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-109 steals, (6-4 Soph.)
2 Brandon Rasmussen-Fullerton-98, (6-0 Sr.)
3 Graysen Schultze-Osmond-94, (5-8, Sr.)
4 Cole Horacek-Fullerton-87, (6-0 Jr.)
5 Noah Schutte-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-77 steals, (6-4, Sr.)
6 Jacob Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-69, (6-4 Soph.)
6 Bret Hanis-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-69, (5-9 Sr.)
8 Aaron Chishiba-Osmond-68, (5-5, Sr.)
9 Tresden Gonsier-Fullerton-62, (6-1 Jr.)
10 Justus Maertins-Osmond-62, (6-0 Sr.)
Class D-1 Blocks Leaders:
1 Blake Brewster-Paxton-84 blocks, (6-11 Sr.)
2 Tyce Westland-Pleasanton-46, (6-5 Jr.)
3 Noah Schutte-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-40, (6-4, Sr.)
3 Austin Hall-Laurel-Concord-Coleridge-40, (6-5, Jr.)
5 Tyler Sjuts-Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family-33, (6-5 Sr.)
6 Davin Helmer-Paxton-30, (6-7 Sr.)
7 Dayo Kennedy-Paxton-24, (6-2 Jr.)
8 Cole Horacek-Fullerton-23, (6-0 Jr.)
8 Carter Bose-Southern Valley-23, (6-5 Sr.)
10 Jordan Maxfield-Fullerton-18, (6-4 Sr.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.