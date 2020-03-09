2020 Class C-2 Boys State Tournament Bracket and Statistical Leaders.

This season we will do one of these for each class, keeping you more statistically informed about the upcoming 2020 Boys State Basketball Tournament.
Below is the Class C-2 bracket and any previous meetings between the respective teams this season, plus some additional statistics.
Class C-2 Bracket:
#1 (23-3) GICC vs. Palmyra (19-6) #8 (Did not meet this season)
#4 (22-3) Yutan vs Ponca (23-4) #5 (Did not meet this season)
#2 (26-0) BRLD vs Doniphan-Trumbull (20-5) #7 (Did not meet this season)
#3 (23-2) Sutton vs Centennial (21-4) #6 (Sutton beat Centennial twice this season, 59-52 on Jan 10th and 43-27 on Feb 8th)
Class C-2 Scoring Leaders:
1 Carter Kingsbury-Ponca-21.7 ppg (585) 6-5, Sr.
2 Lucas Vogt-BRLD - 15.6 ppg (312) 5-11, Jr
3 Dylan Beutler-BRLD-15.5 ppg (338) 6-5, Jr.
4 Trey Knudsen-Yutan-14.7 ppg (338) 6-2, Sr
5 Keithan Stafford-Doniphan-Trumbull-14.2 ppg (326) 6-2, Sr
6 Brady Timm-Yutan-13.6 ppg (326) 5-11, Jr.
7 Cooper Gierhan-Centennial-13.2 ppg, (335), 6-0, Jr.
8 Kaleb Kemkpkes-Palmyra-12.7 ppg (291), 6-7, Sr
9 Caleb Horne-Centennial-12.0 ppg (6300) 6-0, Sr.
10 Koby Bales-G I C C-11.9 ppg (309) 6-2, Jr.
Class C-2 Rebounding Leaders:
1 Jaxon Johnson-BRLD-8.2 rpg, (196), 6-4 Sr.
2 Andrew Waltke-Palmyra-7.5 rpg, (188), 6-3 Sr.
3 Kaleb Kemkpkes-Palmyra-7.4 rpg, (171), 6-7 Sr.
4 Dylan Buetler-BRLD-7.2, (179), 6-5 Jr
5 Keithan Stafford-Doniphan-Trumbull-6.6, (161), 6-0, Sr.
6 Dei Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic-6.4 rpg, (160), 6-9 Jr.
7 Jackson Junker-Palmyra-6.3 rpg, (100), 6-7 Sr.
8 Colby Tichota-Yutan-6.3 rpg, (152), 6-4 Sr.
9 Joel Bargen-Centennial-6.2 rpg, (155), 6-4 Sr.
10 Koby Bales-Grand Island Central Catholic-5.8 rpg, (152), 6-2, Jr
10 Jacob Haight-Sutton-5.8 rpg, (145), 6-4, Sr.
Class C-2 Assist Leaders:
1 Brady Timm-Yutan-152, (5-11, Jr.)
2 Lucas Vogt-BRLD-131, (5-11, Jr.)
3 Carter Kingsbury-Ponca-107, (6-5, Sr.)
4 Brandon Kneifl-Ponca-98, (6-2, Sr.)
5 Trent Hammond-Palmyra-98, (5-11, Sr.)
6 Quenton Jones-Sutton-89, (5-10, Jr.)
7 Isaac Herbek-Grand Island Central Catholic-86, (6-3 Soph.).
8 Cade Wiseman-Sutton-84, (5-10, Jr.)
9 Joel Bargen-Centennial-69, (6-4, Sr.)
10 Dominic Darrah-Palmyra-68, (6-0, Sr.)
Class C-2 Steals Leaders:
1 Lucas Vogt-BRLD-76, (5-11, Jr.)
2 Trent Hammond-Palmyra-69, (5-11, Sr.)
3 Quenton Jones-Sutton-68, (5-10, Jr.) 6
4 Cade Wiseman-Sutton-59, (5-10, Jr.)
5 Brady Timm-Yutan-56, (5-11, Jr.)
6 Trey Knudsen-Yutan-53, (6-2, Sr.)
7 Will Gatzemeyer-BRLD-52, (5-11, Sr.)
8 Myles Sadd-Doniphan-Trumbull-51, (5-10, Soph.)
9 Dominic Darrah-Palmyra-46, (6-0, Sr.)
10 Andrew Waltke-Palmyra-43, (6-0, Sr.)
10 Brandon Kneifl-Ponca-43, (6-2, Sr.)
Class C-2 Blocks Leaders:
1 Kaleb Kemkpkes-Palmyra-58, (6-7, Sr.)
2 Colby Tichota-Yutan-50, (6-4, Sr.)
3 Dei Jengmer-Grand Island Central Catholic-33, (6-9 Jr.)
4 Carter Kingsbury-Ponca-27, (6-5, Sr.)
5 Tyler Baldwin-Sutton-25, (6-4 Jr.)
6 Dylan Buetler-BRLD-23, (6-5 Jr.)
7 Joel Bargen-Centennial-18, (6-4 Sr.)
8 Jaxson Johnson-BRLD-15, (6-4 Sr.)
9 Marcus Lowry-Grand Island Central Catholic-15, (6-2 Soph.)
10 Lucas Vogt-BRLD-14, (5-11, Jr.)
